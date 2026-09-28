Maharashtra Pharmacy Admissions 2026: CET Cell Allots BPharm, PharmD Seats To 28,139 Candidates In First Round | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has allotted BPharm and PharmD seats to 28,139 candidates in the first round of admissions for 2026–27. The allotments were made against 46,984 seats across 528 pharmacy colleges in the state.

14,736 Get First-Choice Colleges

Of the candidates allotted seats, 14,736 received their first-choice college. Their allotments have been automatically frozen, and they must take admission at the allotted college, the CET Cell said. Candidates who decline an automatically frozen seat will be unable to participate in the second, third or fourth rounds and can seek admission only in the later institutional round.

The CET Cell received 44,329 registrations for the two courses. Of these, 35,988 candidates submitted college preferences within the deadline and were considered for the first allotment list.

Allotted candidates must report to their colleges between September 28 and 30, submit the required documents and pay the fees to confirm admission. The provisional list of vacant seats for the second round will be published on October 1, according to the CET Cell.

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