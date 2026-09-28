Maharashtra AYUSH Admissions 2026: CET Cell Allots 10,519 Seats In BAMS, BHMS And BUMS First Round | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has allotted seats to 10,519 candidates in the first round of admissions to BAMS, BHMS and BUMS courses for 2026–27. Of the 11,272 seats available across 166 colleges, 753 remain unallotted and will be available in the second round.

BAMS Gets Highest Allotments

BAMS accounted for the largest number of allotments, with 7,546 candidates offered seats across 113 colleges. The course has 143 seats remaining: 39 in government colleges and 104 in private colleges.

In BHMS, 2,727 candidates were allotted seats across 48 colleges, leaving 606 vacancies. Most of these vacancies — 601 — are in private colleges. For BUMS, 246 of the 250 available seats were allotted across five colleges, leaving four vacancies.

Candidates who received an allotment must report to their college with their original documents and a demand draft for the required fees between September 28 and 5.30 pm on October 1 to confirm admission, the CET Cell said. If a bank holiday prevents payment by demand draft, a cheque may be submitted, but it must be replaced with a demand draft on the next working day. Failure to do so could result in cancellation of admission.

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