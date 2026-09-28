IIT Bombay RTI Reveals No Scheduled Tribe Faculty Members At Professor Level, 450 Teaching Posts Vacant

IIT Bombay | file pic

Mumbai: None of IIT Bombay’s 412 professors belonged to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category as of September 10, an RTI response stated. The professor rank included five Scheduled Caste (SC) and six Other Backward Classes (OBC) faculty members. The institute also reported 450 vacancies against a sanctioned teaching strength of 1,225.

Associate And Assistant Professor Data

At the associate professor level, five of the 176 faculty members were SC, one was ST and six were OBC. Among 187 assistant professors, 24 were SC, seven ST and 29 OBC. One assistant professor was listed in the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category.

Gowd Kiran Kumar, who filed the RTI application and chairs the All India OBC Students Association, said the figures pointed to slow progress in faculty representation. Comparing the latest reply with one he received in February, he noted that IIT Bombay’s SC faculty strength had increased by only one. Kumar also raised concerns about whether an institution with so few faculty members from marginalised communities could adequately recognise and address the difficulties those students face.

Recruitment Data Shows Category-Wise Selection

Separate recruitment data obtained by the Ambedkar Periyar Phule Study Circle shows that IIT Bombay selected four SC candidates from about 523 applicants in 2023. No ST or OBC candidate was selected that year. In 2024, the institute selected two SC candidates from 44 applicants, one ST candidate from 22 and three OBC candidates from 106, according to the RTI findings.

The September reply does not give a category-wise account of sanctioned or vacant posts, despite a request for those details. It is therefore not possible to determine from this reply how many vacancies fall in each reservation category.

IIT Bombay’s sanctioned teaching posts rose from 975 in 2015 to 1,091 in 2020 and 1,225 in 2025. The institute had 450 vacant teaching posts on September 10, 2026. The reply does not explain the reasons for those vacancies.

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