PMC Conducts Rabies Awareness Drives In Schools, Educates Students On Prevention, Vaccination And Animal Bite Care | AI

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) organised awareness programmes in several schools across its jurisdiction on Monday to educate students about rabies, its modes of transmission and the precautions to be taken following an animal bite or scratch.

Focus On Immediate Medical Care

The programmes were held through the civic body's Medical and Health Department on the occasion of World Rabies Day. Students were briefed on the importance of immediate wound care, timely anti-rabies vaccination and measures to prevent exposure to infected animals.

The initiative was conducted under the guidance of PMC commissioner Mangesh Chitale and on the instructions of chief medical officer Dr Anand Gosavi and veterinary officer Dr Bhagwan Geete. The civic body organised the programmes through various urban primary health centres.

Sessions Held In Multiple Schools

At the K.A. Banthia High School in Sector 13, New Panvel, veterinary officer Dr Madhulika Lad addressed students on Monday and explained the causes and prevention of rabies.

Similar awareness sessions were conducted at schools covered by Urban Primary Health Centre 9 in Palekhurd, where health workers briefed students about the disease. At Waman Baba School in Ghotgaon, under Urban Primary Health Centre 12, Taloja Phase 2, students were informed about the importance of receiving anti-rabies vaccination on time.

Schools Across PMC Area Covered

Awareness programmes were also held at Zilla Parishad schools in Tembhode and Padghe, where students were educated about how rabies spreads and precautions to be taken after an animal bite.

Schools in Kharghar village, including a Zilla Parishad school and MNR School, were covered by Urban Primary Health Centres 5 and 6. A special awareness session was also organised at Market Yard New School in Kalundre-Bhingari under Urban Primary Health Centre 7.

PMC Issues Safety Advisory

The PMC health department urged citizens to remain alert about rabies and seek medical attention without delay in case of an animal bite or scratch.

The civic body advised people to immediately wash the wound with soap and clean running water for 15 minutes after an animal bite or scratch. The wound should subsequently be treated with an appropriate antiseptic, and medical advice should be sought promptly.

Doctors may recommend anti-rabies vaccination and, where indicated, rabies immunoglobulin based on the nature and severity of the exposure.

The PMC also advised residents to ensure that pet animals are regularly vaccinated and to maintain a safe distance from stray animals.

According to the civic body's awareness material, early symptoms can include fever, headache, weakness and general discomfort. As the disease progresses without treatment, symptoms may include abnormal or aggressive behaviour, confusion and excessive salivation.

Once the rabies virus reaches the nervous system, it can cause severe neurological complications. Hydrophobia, or difficulty and fear associated with drinking water, is a characteristic symptom of advanced rabies.

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