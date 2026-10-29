Embassy Developments To Acquire Full Control Of Embassy Columbia For ₹32.65 Crore

Embassy Developments Limited |

Mumbai: Embassy Developments Limited announced on Thursday that it has executed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire the remaining 50% equity stake in Embassy Columbia Pacific ASL Private Limited for a consideration of ₹32,65,27,241.

Deal Details

The acquisition involves 1,12,44,599 equity shares of face value ₹10 each from CP Senior Housing (India) LLC, USA. The consideration is based on the enterprise value of Embassy Columbia and will be settled in cash.

Strategic Impact

Upon completion of the acquisition, Embassy Columbia will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Embassy Developments, terminating the existing joint venture arrangement. The company stated that the acquisition aims to consolidate its interest in Embassy Columbia and strengthen control and operational integration.

Acquired Entity Overview

Embassy Columbia, incorporated on 27 April 2021, operates in the construction and development of real estate, specifically focusing on the senior living segment. Its primary asset is “Embassy Serene Amara”, a senior living residential project spread across approximately 2.44 acres in Devanahalli, Bengaluru.

Financial Performance

Embassy Columbia reported a turnover of ₹41.87 crore for the financial year 2025-26. It recorded nil turnover for the financial years 2024-25 and 2023-24.

Completion Timeline

The company expects to complete the acquisition within the current quarter, ending on 31 December 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.