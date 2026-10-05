Embassy Developments Records ₹1,800 crore Pre-Sales At Embassy Origins Launch

Embassy Developments |

Mumbai: Embassy Developments Limited (EDL) on October 5, 2026, reported pre-sales exceeding ₹1,800 crore for Embassy Origins, an 85-acre residential project in North Bengaluru. The company, which is listed on NSE as EMBDL and BSE as 532832, secured bookings for 477 homes.

Project Details

Within one week of its launch on September 16, 2026, the company achieved 62% absorption of the launched units. These bookings represent over 10 lakh sq. ft. of saleable area.

Residential Offerings

Phase 1 of Embassy Origins includes two RERA-registered projects: Embassy Riverine and Embassy South Reserve. Embassy Riverine offers 217 villas (4, 4.5 and 5 BHK) across approximately 1.1 million sq. ft.

Apartment Offerings

Embassy South Reserve provides 855 apartments (Studio to 3.5 BHK) across approximately 1.5 million sq. ft. Combined, the two projects offer approximately 2.6 million sq. ft. of saleable residential space.

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Company Statement

Reeza Sebastian, Chief Revenue Officer - Residential at Embassy Developments Limited, said that Embassy Origins has seen a strong launch response. Sebastian noted that homebuyers are choosing a community where nature has shaped planning decisions, which reinforces the company's approach to design-led, nature-first development.

Future Outlook

Sebastian also stated that this response provides strong visibility on the company's FY27 pre-sales and cash flows. EDL plans to build on this momentum with the next phase of Embassy Origins and its wider North Bengaluru pipeline.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.