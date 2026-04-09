Embassy Developments Reports ₹2,632 Crore Q4 Pre-Sales With 89% QoQ Growth In FY26

Embassy Developments Limited reported record pre-sales of approximately Rs 2,632 crore in Q4 FY26, marking an 89 percent quarter-on-quarter rise. |

Mumbai: Embassy Developments closed FY26 on a high note, driven by record quarterly bookings and strong momentum in project launches, even as it navigated approval-related delays in select markets.

The company reported its highest-ever quarterly pre-sales of approximately Rs 2,632 crore in Q4 FY26, reflecting a sharp 89 percent rise compared to Q3 FY26. This surge underscores strong buyer demand and successful project positioning. For the full year, pre-sales reached Rs 4,631 crore, registering a robust 128 percent year-on-year increase and achieving 93 percent of its Rs 5,000 crore guidance, despite delays in a Bengaluru project launch.

Collections during Q4 FY26 stood at approximately Rs 577 crore, marking a 39 percent quarter-on-quarter increase. For the full year, collections from projects totaled around Rs 1,673 crore. Additionally, monetisation of non-core land parcels contributed approximately Rs 47 crore, taking total FY26 collections to about Rs 1,721 crore. This steady cash flow performance highlights improving execution and monetisation strategies.

The quarter saw key project developments that contributed to strong sales traction. The company secured RERA registration for Phase I of Embassy Serenity in Alibaug, with a launch planned for Q1 FY27. It also launched Embassy Citadel in Worli and Embassy Verde 2 in Bengaluru, which together generated pre-sales of approximately Rs 1,385 crore. These launches indicate a strong market response across both luxury and urban residential segments.

As of March 31, 2026, the company’s net institutional debt stood at approximately Rs 2,937 crore after accounting for cash and cash equivalents of around Rs 1,227 crore. While debt levels remain significant, the improving sales and collections trajectory could support gradual balance sheet strengthening in the coming periods.

According to the performance table on page 1, quarterly pre-sales rose sharply from Rs 1,392 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 2,632 crore in Q4 FY26, while collections increased from Rs 414 crore to Rs 577 crore, reinforcing the company’s strong finish to the fiscal year. Embassy Developments’ record quarterly sales, supported by new launches and steady collections, position the company for continued growth momentum heading into FY27.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing and may include forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.