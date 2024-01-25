 Elon Musk's Tesla Reports $7.9 Billion Net Income, Achieves Record Delivery of 1.8 Million EVs In Q4 2023 Results
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessElon Musk's Tesla Reports $7.9 Billion Net Income, Achieves Record Delivery of 1.8 Million EVs In Q4 2023 Results

Elon Musk's Tesla Reports $7.9 Billion Net Income, Achieves Record Delivery of 1.8 Million EVs In Q4 2023 Results

The electric car company registered a record delivery of 1.8 million EVs in 2023. Tesla cautioned that the growth of its vehicle sales "may be notably lower" in 2024 as it prepares to launch a new vehicle platform for cheaper EVs.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
article-image
Elon Musk's Tesla Reports $7.9 Billion Net Income | Photo: Craig Adderley/ Pexels

Elon Musk-run Tesla has reported $7.9 billion in net income and $25.2 billion in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2023, a 3 per cent growth from the same quarter last year.

The electric car company registered a record delivery of 1.8 million EVs in 2023. Tesla cautioned that the growth of its vehicle sales "may be notably lower" in 2024 as it prepares to launch a new vehicle platform for cheaper EVs.

"In 2023, we delivered over 1.2 million Model Ys, making it the best-selling vehicle, of any kind, globally," the company said in its earnings release.

Free cash flow remained strong in 2023 at $4.4 billion, even as "we focused on future growth projects with our highest capital expenditures and R&D expenses in company history".

Read Also
Elon Musk Advocates For India's Permanent UNSC Membership, Says 'India Not Having Permanent Seat Is...
article-image

The company is now focused on bringing the next generation platform to market as quickly as it can, with the plan to start production at Gigafactory Texas.

"This platform will revolutionise how vehicles are manufactured," said Tesla. In 2023, the Tesla Fremont factory produced nearly 560,000 vehicles. At Gigafactory Texas, it began production of the Cybertruck and delivered the first units to customers. "We expect the ramp of Cybertruck to be longer than other models given its manufacturing complexity," said the company.

Shanghai Gigafactory resumed normal rate production in Q4, rebounding from the scheduled downtime in Q3. In Q4, the company released the latest FSD Beta software (V12) to select Tesla employees, and more recently, to customers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tech Mahindra Shares Fall Over 6% After December Quarter Earning

Tech Mahindra Shares Fall Over 6% After December Quarter Earning

Elon Musk's Tesla Reports $7.9 Billion Net Income, Achieves Record Delivery of 1.8 Million EVs In Q4...

Elon Musk's Tesla Reports $7.9 Billion Net Income, Achieves Record Delivery of 1.8 Million EVs In Q4...

Rupee Opens On A Flat Note Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Opens On A Flat Note Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On January 25: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...

Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged On January 25: Check Rates In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And...

Stock Market Opening January 25: Indices Open In Red; Sensex At 71,022.10 & Nifty Below 21,500

Stock Market Opening January 25: Indices Open In Red; Sensex At 71,022.10 & Nifty Below 21,500