Elon Musk offers free blue ticks to Stephen King and LeBron James | File

Twitter recently removed blue verification badges from many notable figures that include stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan and Tech leaders like Bill Gates. However, Elon Musk the head of Twitter expressed that he would personally offer blue badges to some of his favourites like American authors Stephen King and LeBron James.

James had previously said that he was not willing to pay for the blue badge on Twitter, Musk had offered to cover the cost for a few personalities that he liked.

Any Twitter user who doesn’t subscribe to the premium service of Twitter Blue would lose the blue badge. But LeBron James and Stephen King still hold the blue badge despite the fact that they did not subscribe to it.

In response to this Elon Musk took to Twitter and said, “You are welcome, Namaste.”

You’re welcome namaste 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2023

LeBron did not pay for Twitter Blue

According to a report by the Verge, an employee of Twitter extended a free Twitter Blue subscription to LeBron James, despite his prior statement of not being willing to pay for verification on the platform.

LeBron James' media advisor, Adam Mendelsohn, has confirmed to The Verge that James did not pay for verification on Twitter.

Musk confirms payment for King, LeBron and Shatner

Musk also confirmed that he has paid for the subscription of King, LeBron and Shatner.

Just Shatner, LeBron and King — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2023

Musk also offered to pay for American computer scientist, venture capitalist Paul Graham's subscription.

I’ll pay for yours — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2023

Elon Musk's move to strip free blue ticks ended up dividing the have-paids from the have-nots.