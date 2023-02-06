e-Paper Get App
Elon Musk describes last 3 months as 'very stressful,' says 'We had to keep Twitter from going bankrupt'

Musk lamented the company's "massive drop in revenue" just one week after closing the USD 44 billion deal to buy Twitter in October, which he attributed to "activist groups pressuring advertisers," Fox Business reported.

AgenciesUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 08:14 AM IST
article-image
Elon Musk | Image credit: Wikipedia
Washington: Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said that the past three months have been "extremely tough" as he "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy" while also fulfilling his duties in Tesla and SpaceX. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Musk said that the microblogging site continues to have challenges.

Musk tweeted 'last 3 months extremely tough'

Elon Musk tweeted, "Last 3 months were extremely tough, as had to save Twitter from bankruptcy, while fulfilling essential Tesla & SpaceX duties. Wouldn't wish that pain on anyone. Twitter still has challenges, but is now trending to breakeven if we keep at it. Public support is much appreciated!". He tweeted in response to The Wall Street Journal's news article.

article-image

Musk lamented the company's "massive drop in revenue" just one week after closing the USD 44 billion deal to buy Twitter in October, which he attributed to "activist groups pressuring advertisers," Fox Business reported. Since then, he has made a number of changes on Twitter, as per the news report.

article-image

Musk reduceded about half of Twitter's staff

Elon Musk has reduced about half of Twitter's staff, introduced a revamped microblogging site Blue subscription service and even auctioned off memorabilia from the company's San Francisco headquarters, Fox Business reported. He defended the Twitter layoffs in November, stressing that the company was losing USD 4 million a day.

article-image

Twitter to start charging fees to access its API

Recently, Twitter announced that it will start charging a fee to access its API, which developers use to create third-party services, as per the news report. Earlier on January 13, Musk revealed some of the changes that were set to be introduced in the microblogging platform from next week onwards. He wrote, "Bookmark button moving to tweet details page, fixing image length crop & other minor bug fixes next week."

