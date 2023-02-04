Twitter will now share ad revenue with Blue Verified users: Musk | Image credit: Wikipedia

Elon Musk, Twitter CEO, announced that the micro-blogging platform will now share ad revenue with creators who are subscribed to "Twitter Blue Verified" for advertisements that appear in their reply threads.

In a tweet on Friday, Musk said: "Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads."

Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2023

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one user asked, "what will the Twitter/Creator revenue split look like?", another commented, "how is this going to look logistically? An ad monetization dashboard for creators?"

Eligibility

Musk also tweeted that to be eligible for the revenue, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified.

To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2023

Revised features

Twitter revised the list of features for its Blue service in December of last year, saying that customers will receive "prioritised rankings in conversations."

The updated page also stated that users can post videos from the internet that are up to 60 minutes long, 1080p, and 2GB in size, but that each video must adhere to the company's policies.

