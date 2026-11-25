Elitecon International |

Mumbai: Elitecon International reported robust revenue growth for the first quarter of FY27, even as exceptional expenses weighed heavily on its profitability. The company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reflected significant business growth alongside pressure on its bottom line.

Revenue Growth

Elitecon International's revenue from operations surged 261.18% year-on-year to ₹1,895.72 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with ₹524.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income increased to ₹1,897.90 crore from ₹524.87 crore a year earlier, reflecting a substantial expansion in the company's operating scale during the reporting period.

However, total expenses also witnessed a sharp increase, rising approximately 300.48% to ₹1,810.41 crore from ₹452.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter.

Profitability Pressure

Despite strong revenue growth, Elitecon International reported a 59.30% year-on-year decline in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹29.34 crore, compared with ₹72.08 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at ₹87.49 crore, highlighting the company's earnings performance before accounting for exceptional charges.

The divergence between revenue growth and net profitability reflects the impact of rising expenditure and exceptional financial adjustments during the quarter.

Exceptional Charges

Elitecon International recorded an exceptional charge of ₹52.54 crore during the June 2026 quarter, arising from inventory write-downs following the freezing of bank accounts under regulatory orders.

The exceptional charge significantly affected the company's reported earnings, reducing profit before tax to ₹34.95 crore. Meanwhile, basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹0.11 each for the quarter under review.

Business Outlook

Elitecon International's quarterly financial performance highlights a substantial increase in business activity despite profitability challenges.

Going forward, the company's expense management, regulatory developments, inventory valuation and ability to translate revenue growth into sustainable earnings will remain key areas of focus.

Subsequent financial disclosures will provide greater clarity on the impact of exceptional charges and the company's operational performance in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's financial results and is for informational purposes only, not an investment recommendation.

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