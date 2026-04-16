Elitecon International Secures ₹2.02 Billion Export Contract, Expands South Africa Market Presence

Elitecon International Limited has secured a long-term international supply contract worth Rs 2.02 billion with South Africa-based Bozza Tobacco (PTY) Ltd. |

New Delhi: Elitecon International is stepping up its global ambitions with a sizeable export order, positioning itself for sustained growth through deeper penetration into African markets.

Secures Major Export Order

Elitecon International Limited has been awarded a long-term supply contract valued at Rs 2.02 billion by Bozza Tobacco (PTY) Ltd, a South Africa-based company. As noted in the filing on page 1, the order involves supplying cigarettes and tobacco-related products, providing the company with strong export visibility over the contract period.

Two-Year Execution Timeline

The agreement, detailed in Annexure A on page 2, will be executed over a period of two years, with the effective date starting April 6, 2026, and signing completed on April 14, 2026. Payment terms are structured at 90 days post-delivery, ensuring a defined cash flow cycle. The contract has been categorized as an international long-term supply arrangement.

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Diverse Product Portfolio

The supply contract covers multiple cigarette brands, including Red and Black, B&W, Cape, Ossum, and Golden Flake, among others. A product table on page 14 outlines shipment details, indicating standardized order quantities and pricing benchmarks across brands. This diversified product mix allows the company to cater to varied consumer segments in international markets.

Capacity and Operations Boost

Management indicated that the order supports efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity and enhances operational planning. With steady demand locked in for the contract duration, the company can optimize production schedules and streamline logistics. The deal is expected to contribute positively to business stability by ensuring predictable order flows.

Strategic Market Expansion

The agreement strengthens Elitecon’s presence in South Africa and serves as a stepping stone for broader expansion into the African continent. The company highlighted that this milestone aligns with its strategy of scaling exports and building a sustainable, globally diversified business model. It also reflects continued demand for its products in international markets.

Clean Transaction Structure

The company confirmed that the contract does not involve any promoter or related party interest, and it is not classified as a related party transaction. This ensures that the deal has been executed at arm’s length and in the normal course of business operations. With a sizeable international contract and clear execution roadmap, Elitecon International is strengthening its export-led growth strategy while building a foothold in new global markets.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official filing and disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.