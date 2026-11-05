BMW Industries Reports 33% Rise In Total Income To Rs 19,542 Lakh, Commissions Bokaro Facility Phase One

BMW Industries |

Mumbai: BMW Industries Limited reported a 42.7 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) attributable to owners of the company to ₹21.62 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹15.15 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The Kolkata-based steel processing company's total income rose 33 per cent to ₹195.42 crore from ₹146.96 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its unaudited financial results press release issued on Thursday.

Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 25 per cent to ₹48.73 crore from ₹38.98 crore a year earlier. However, the EBITDA margin declined to 24.9 per cent from 26.5 per cent in the year-ago quarter. The PAT margin improved to 11.1 per cent from 10.3 per cent, while diluted earnings per share rose to ₹0.96 from ₹0.67.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, total income increased 10.6 per cent from ₹176.68 crore in Q1 FY27. EBITDA rose 9.8 per cent from ₹44.37 crore, while PAT increased 13.1 per cent from ₹19.12 crore to ₹21.62 crore. The EBITDA margin declined from 25.1 per cent in the preceding quarter to 24.9 per cent.

H1 FY27 Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, total income increased 23.8 per cent to ₹372.10 crore from ₹300.50 crore in H1 FY26. EBITDA rose 23.7 per cent to ₹93.10 crore, while PAT increased 34.3 per cent to ₹40.74 crore from ₹30.35 crore. Diluted EPS stood at ₹1.81 compared with ₹1.34 in the corresponding half-year.

Bokaro Expansion Update

The company reported progress on its Greenfield Downstream Steel Complex at Bokaro, Jharkhand. Its Colour Coating line received Consent to Operate on October 5, 2026, marking its entry into the colour-coated steel segment. As of September 30, the company had deployed ₹516.4 crore towards the expansion, including ₹208.9 crore from internal accruals and ₹307.5 crore through debt.

Chairman Ram Gopal Bansal attributed the quarterly performance to healthy growth across conversion segments and progress on expansion initiatives. The supplied press release does not include the detailed financial statements or the auditor's limited review report.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.