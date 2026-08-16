BMW Industries Q1 Net Profit Jumps 26% To ₹9.04 Crore, Revenue Rises 15% As Bokaro Expansion Gathers Pace

BMW Industries makes value-added steel products, including steel coils, sheets, pipes and TMT rebars. |

Mumbai: BMW Industries reported a strong start to FY27, with its consolidated net profit rising nearly 26 percent in the April-June quarter, helped by higher revenue and improved operating performance.

The Kolkata-based steel processing and manufacturing company posted a net profit of Rs 19.04 crore in Q1 FY27, up 25.76 percent from Rs 15.14 crore in the same quarter last year, according to an exchange filing.

Income Rises

Total income increased 15 per cent to Rs 176.68 crore during the June quarter, compared with Rs 153.54 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operating performance also improved. EBITDA rose 22.2 percent year-on-year, while the EBITDA margin stood at 25.1 per cent. The margin expanded by 147 basis points from a year earlier.

Chairman Ram Gopal Bansal said the company had made a robust start to FY27, supported by healthy profit growth and progress on its expansion plans.

Bokaro Expansion

BMW Industries is investing more than Rs 800 crore in a Greenfield Downstream Steel Complex at Bokaro.

Bansal said work on the project is progressing well and the company expects it to start generating revenue in the second quarter of FY27.

The investment is being undertaken as part of the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for speciality steel. The scheme seeks to increase domestic production of higher-value steel products and improve technology in India's steel industry.

PNG Partnership

During the January-March 2026 quarter, BMW Industries also entered into a partnership with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd for the supply of Piped Natural Gas at its Bokaro facility.

For the full FY26, the company's total income stood at Rs 680.02 crore, compared with Rs 638.6 crore in FY25.

BMW Industries makes value-added steel products, including steel coils, sheets, pipes and TMT rebars.