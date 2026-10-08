Bombay HC Questions Sachin Waze’s Mercedes, BMW Trips To CM’s Residence And 100-Day Oberoi Stay

The Bombay High Court examined questions surrounding Sachin Waze’s lifestyle while hearing the NIA’s bail challenge | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Thursday questioned how dismissed police officer Sachin Waze, then an assistant police inspector (API), could afford to travel in high-end cars and stay for over 100 days at a luxury hotel, observing that such conduct was relevant to assessing allegations against him.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale was hearing the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) appeal challenging a special court’s September 29 order granting bail to Waze in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, referred to witness statements regarding Waze’s use of Mercedes and BMW cars. The bench questioned how an API could afford such vehicles.

“This person, being the rank of an API, drove in a Mercedes to his office, which was in the same building as the Commissioner of Police. In fact, he even went to Varsha bungalow in the Mercedes,” the bench observed.

Justice Kulkarni also questioned Waze’s stay at the Oberoi hotel for over three months. “How has he managed to stay or have a room booked at the Oberoi hotel for 100 days?” he asked. The judges then queried the salary drawn by an officer of the rank of an API.

Singh replied that an API would earn not more than Rs 90,000 a month. The court observed that these circumstances were ultimately linked to the allegations of extortion against Waze.

Court Examines Waze’s Conduct

The bench also emphasised that when a crime is attributed to a police officer in uniform, the court must consider wider aspects of his conduct and integrity.

The NIA alleged that Waze was involved in placing an explosives-laden SUV near Antilia on February 25, 2021. Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV before it was allegedly stolen, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

NIA Opposes Bail

The court questioned whether the NIA had established the source of gelatin sticks found in the vehicle. Singh said the agency was unaware of the source and claimed Waze had not cooperated with the investigation.

When the court asked what prejudice would be caused if Waze was released on bail with stringent conditions, considering that he had spent over five years in custody, Singh opposed the plea.

“For a person like Waze, no condition would be stringent enough. His conduct is such that he may tamper with witnesses and destroy evidence,” Singh said.

The ASG said the NIA was ready to commence the trial immediately and would examine around only 150 of the total 300 witnesses.

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The HC extended its interim stay on Waze’s bail till October 14, when the hearing will continue.

Waze was arrested by the NIA on March 13, 2021. The special court had granted him bail after holding that the agency had failed to establish a prima facie terrorism case under the UAPA. The NIA has challenged the order as “illegal and bad in law”.

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