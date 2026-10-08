Sachin Waze Planted Antilia SUV To Salvage Name, Pose As ‘Super Cop’: NIA To Bombay HC

The NIA alleged that Sachin Waze orchestrated the Antilia bomb scare to rebuild his reputation and control the subsequent investigation | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 7, 2026: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that dismissed police officer Sachin Waze had orchestrated the 2021 Antilia bomb scare to rebuild his reputation and project himself as a “super cop” by taking charge of the probe and eventually claiming to have solved it.

The agency also alleged that Waze killed businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV, as he feared Hiran was a weak link who could expose the conspiracy.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale extended till Thursday its earlier interim stay on the bail granted to Waze by a special court. The NIA has challenged the September 29 order granting him bail in the Antilia bomb scare and Hiran murder case.

NIA Details Alleged Conspiracy

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the NIA, said Waze, who had earlier been suspended over his alleged involvement in a fake encounter case, was reinstated and was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai crime branch when the incident occurred.

“He wanted to salvage his name and hence planted an explosives-laden car outside a very big industrialist’s house. He ensured that he was handed over the probe in the case. He wanted to then act as if he solved the case and then be hailed as a super cop,” Singh submitted.

The NIA contended that the alleged act was intended to create terror not only among the industrialist and his family but across society. Singh further alleged that Waze subsequently killed Hiran because he feared Hiran could reveal the conspiracy.

Agency Challenges Bail Order

In its appeal, the NIA termed the special court’s bail order “completely misplaced on both facts and law”. It said the agency had recorded statements of three security personnel and criticised the special court for making observations such as asking whether the NIA was waiting for a “muhurat” to record statements of the alleged targets.

The agency also claimed that the special court had “totally ignored” the evidence of a “prime protected witness” while assessing the case.

The NIA urged the High Court to quash the bail order and continue the stay.

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Antilia Case Background

An SUV containing explosives was found near Antilia on February 25, 2021. Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5. Waze was arrested by the NIA on March 13 and remains lodged in Thane Central Prison.

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