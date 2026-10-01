Antilia Bomb Scare Case: 'Won’t Rely On Statements Of 23 Witnesses,' NIA To Court

The NIA has submitted a list of witness statements and other investigative material it will not rely upon during the trial | File pic

Mumbai, October 1, 2026: The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has said it will not rely on statements of 23 witnesses, including former police commissioner Param Bir Singh, in the trial against 10 accused booked in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and subsequent murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran.

The agency has submitted a list of witnesses whose statements were recorded during the investigation. It has also submitted documents, including correspondence exchanged with Singh between August 2021 and August 2022, that will not be relied upon.

NIA Lists Unrelied Evidence

The prosecution has opted not to rely on notice sent to messaging platform Telegram FZ LLC in Dubai, several voice specimen and handwriting panchnamas, a gait proceeding panchnama dated April 5, 2021, and CCTV correspondence with the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Pradeep Sharma Sought Singh’s Statement

Earlier, one of the accused, encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, had asked the prosecution to supply Singh's statement to support his defence. The statement, however, has not been submitted by the agency before the court. It was submitted before the High Court during the hearing of the bail application of another accused cop, Sunil Mane.

Also Watch:

Trial To Begin After Evidence Compliance

The court on August 1 framed charges against all the accused, paving the way for the trial. Before proceedings begin, the agency must comply with the requirement to supply a list of relied-upon and unrelied-upon evidence.

The trial can commence only after the accused are supplied copies of all requisite evidence. The list was submitted as part of this procedural compliance, as required before the trial proceedings can formally begin.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/