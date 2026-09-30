Bombay HC Stays Sachin Waze’s Bail In Antilia Bomb Scare, Mansukh Hiran Murder Cases; NIA Calls Order ‘Erroneous And Illegal’

The Bombay High Court has temporarily halted Sachin Waze’s release after the NIA challenged the bail granted by the special court | File Photo

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday stayed the bail granted to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze in the 2021 Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) challenged the special court’s order as “erroneous and illegal”.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale stayed the September 29 bail order till October 7 and directed authorities to immediately communicate the order to Thane Central Prison. Waze, in custody since his arrest in March 2021, will remain in jail.

Court Hears NIA Appeal

The bench was hearing the NIA’s appeal seeking quashing of the special court’s order. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh appeared for the agency. Since Waze was not represented despite notice to his lawyers, the court posted the matter for further hearing on October 7.

“We are inclined to grant an ad-interim stay to the said order till the adjourned date of hearing,” the bench said.

In its appeal, the NIA claimed the special court’s judgment was “completely misplaced on both facts and law”. Singh argued that Waze’s role was central to the alleged terror crime and that he had planted an explosives-laden vehicle near the residence of an industrialist with an intent to create terror. He also referred to the allegation of Hiran’s murder.

NIA Challenges Investigation Observations

The agency challenged observations made by the special court regarding the investigation, particularly criticism over the non-recording of statements of certain persons. Singh said the NIA had recorded statements of three security personnel and contended that the special court had made unnecessary observations, including asking whether the agency was waiting for a “muhurat” to record the statements.

The NIA also claimed the special court had “totally ignored” the evidence of a “prime protected witness” while assessing the case. It sought quashing of the bail order and an interim stay.

Case Moves Between Benches

On Tuesday, the agency had moved the HC soon after Waze was granted bail by the special NIA court. The plea was initially mentioned before Justices Sarang Kotwal and RR Bhonsale. Justice Kotwal disclosed that senior advocate Manoj Mohite, who had represented Waze earlier, had appeared before him during his advocacy days.

The matter was then listed before Justices Bharati Dangre and Ashish Chavan on Wednesday, but both recused themselves. The NIA subsequently approached Chief Justice MC Tripathi, who assigned the matter to the Kulkarni-led bench.

Antilia Case Background

The Antilia case concerns an SUV containing 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note found near the residence of Mukesh Ambani on February 25, 2021. The vehicle belonged to Hiran, whose body was recovered from a Thane creek on March 5. Waze was arrested on March 13, 2021.

Why Judges Recused Themselves

Justices Sarang Kotwal and RR Bhonsale: The matter was mentioned before them on Tuesday. Justice Kotwal disclosed a prior professional connection with Waze’s former counsel, senior advocate Manoj Mohite, who had appeared before him during his advocacy days.

Also Watch:

Justices Bharati Dangre and Ashish Chavan: Justice Dangre said she had earlier passed an order in a matter involving Waze in cases related to a former minister. Justice Chavan had appeared for the CBI in a case concerning the politician before his elevation to the bench.