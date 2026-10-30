Mumbai: SoBo Trader, 17-Year-Old Son Booked After Minor Allegedly Crashes BMW Into Coastal Road Embankment

Mumbai Coastal Road | File pic

Mumbai: Worli police registered a case against a South Mumbai-based metal trader and his 17-year-old son after the minor allegedly crashed a BMW into an embankment on Mumbai’s Coastal Road earlier this month. Police said the teenager did not possess a valid driving licence and appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance at the time of the accident.

BMW Driven By Minor Crashes Into Coastal Road Embankment

According to the police, the incident occurred around 7.45 am on October 18 on the northbound carriageway near Haji Ali Dargah. A black BMW allegedly rammed into the Coastal Road embankment, prompting a police team on patrol in the area to reach the spot. No injuries were reported, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Police constable Suvarna Sawant, 46, was on patrol near the Nehru Planetarium on the southbound stretch when her team received information about the crash. On reaching the location, police found a 17-year-old boy from Girgaon behind the wheel, with his friend, also a Girgaon resident, seated beside him.

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Teen Tells Cops That 'Father Handed Him BMW'

Both occupants allegedly appeared to be heavily intoxicated or under the influence of some substance, police said. During the inquiry, the teenager allegedly told cops that his father, a metal trader, had handed him the BMW.

The police alleged that the minor drove the vehicle rashly and negligently, putting his own life as well as that of other road users at risk. Cops also found that he did not have a valid driving licence.

Case Filed Into The Matter, Both Father & Son Booked

Following the inquiry, Worli police registered a case against both the teenager and his father under Sections 125 (acts endangering human life or personal safety) and 281 (rash or negligent driving on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Sections 184 (driving dangerously) and 187 (offences relating to accidents) of the Motor Vehicles Act have also been invoked, a police officer said.

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