Elitecon International Targets ₹20,000 Crore FMCG Revenue By FY30 With Global Expansion Push

Elitecon International outlined an ambitious growth plan targeting approximately Rupees 20,000 crore in FMCG revenue by FY30. |

Mumbai: Elitecon International is sharpening its focus on the fast-moving consumer goods space, betting big on scale, distribution, and global reach to transform itself into a major multi-category FMCG player over the next few years.

Scaling Revenue Ambition

The company is aiming to build a Rs 20,000 crore FMCG business by FY30, supported by aggressive expansion across domestic and global markets. This marks a strategic pivot toward consumer-facing operations. To fund this growth, Elitecon plans to invest up to Rs 700 crore in phases, targeting manufacturing, brand development, and distribution capabilities.

Expanding Distribution Reach

Elitecon plans to grow its distribution network from over 500 distributors to around 5,000 globally, while expanding retail reach to more than 5 lakh outlets. In the near term, by FY27, the company expects to scale to approximately 2,500 distributors covering nearly 75,000 retail outlets across 20 states. Parallelly, it is activating five export corridors spanning the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Building Product Portfolio

The company is developing a high-frequency product portfolio across edible oils, packaged foods, snacks, ready-to-eat items, and household staples. Its near-term plan includes launching around five new brands and over 70 stock-keeping units. Over the longer term, Elitecon aims to build 10 consumer brands supported by more than 150 products, reflecting a push toward category diversification and brand depth.

Leveraging Global Backbone

Elitecon’s expansion builds on its established global trade presence in markets such as the UAE, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Its manufacturing strength, including an 800 MTPD refinery in Gandhidham and a 235 MT per day facility in Uttar Pradesh, provides operational support for scale. The company is aligning its global strategy with regulatory requirements and partner-led models to ensure structured entry into international FMCG markets.

The roadmap highlights a disciplined approach to scaling operations while balancing domestic growth with international expansion, positioning Elitecon as an emerging contender in the global FMCG space.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the provided corporate filing and does not include external verification or independent analysis.