Eko hires industry experts for strengthening leadership team

Fintech platform Eko recently forayed into the lending ecosystem by creating the ‘first time credit’ module for sellers. The new-age fintech platform recently announced the appointments of Kapish Kaushal and Armish Sonkar as its Head of Lending and Head of Data Science respectively.

Having joined Eko in 2021, Kaushal will be responsible for building the entire loan management system of the company based on the interest rates, suppliers’ data, the number of partners involved, and the user journey with regards to the lending perspective. Sonkar on the other hand, will take charge of constructing AI systems and advanced analytics solutions for lending, underwriting, and growth forecasting.

Abhishek Sinha, Co-Founder, Eko said, “ Given Kapish and Armish’s previous experiences that have primarily been focused on financial and technological services, we are confident that their efforts will be instrumental in building and strengthening our digital lending model for small and medium businesses around the country”.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 01:14 PM IST