Eka Care receives 'Best HealthTech Startup of Year' award

Connected Healthcare Startup Eka Care was awarded the ‘Best HealthTech Start-of the Year’ at the Tech India Transformation Awards 2021.

Deepak Tuli, Co-Founder and COO, Eka Care said, “It is an honor to have received this award. At Eka Care, we have been constantly innovating to provide a seamless platform to care-givers and care-seekers in India; what we call as ‘Connected Healthcare’. With 200,000+ app-users, we have surely got an initial boost to do our bit in redesigning healthcare in India”.

The Tech India Transformation Convention 2021 brought together all the stakeholders across the industry on one platform to deliberate on industry trends, areas of growth and innovation, disruptive business models, and a future course of action to better navigate and adapt to the next normal. Digital Payments, Cyber Securities, AI, IoT, ML, Drones & Robotics, and Healthcare with Telemedicine were the key areas of discussion at the event, which was held virtually on September 18, 2021.

Founded in December 2020, Eka Care, became the first company to integrate with the CoWIN portal in June this year, allowing users to book their vaccination slots and download the certificates. The platform enables every Indian family to create their health profiles, securely store health records such as lab reports, scans, doctor’s prescriptions and allow users to share records with their healthcare providers- doctors. It also enables patients to self assess their symptoms and consult with doctors instantly, 24X7. The platform has over 3.5 lakh consumers across 950 districts, and the app is available in 12 different languages, according to a press release.

The doctor side platform enables doctors to securely manage their clinics digitally and keep in touch with their patients through the Communication hub. With the doctor’s app, the doctors need not depend on stars and ratings to grow but the AI-backed Eka Care suite to take their practice to the next level.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 11:32 AM IST