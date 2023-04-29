ED raids at Bengaluru premises of ed-tech BYJU's CEO, co-founder Raveendran over FEMA violations

Byju's founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran. |

On Saturday morning Enforcement Directorate at premises related to the ed-tech BYJU's co-founder and CEO Raveendran. The raids were reportedly carried out at home and office in Bengaluru.

According to reports, the probe agency carried out raids under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and have seized various incriminating documents and digital data as well.

The company had reportedly received foreign direct investment to the tune of Rs 28,000 crore (approximately) during 2011 to 2021. Moreover it has remitted Rs 9,754 crore to multiple foreign jurisdictions.

Moreover, the company booked around Rs 944 crore in the name of advertisement and marketing expenses including the amount remitted to foreign jurisdiction.

The company has purportedly not prepared its financial statements since financial year 2020-21 and has not got the accounts audited.

The probe agency also told the media that during investigation, they had summoned him several times but he remained evasive and never appeared during the investigation.