OTT Price Wars?: Reliance Owned JioCinema Launches ₹29 & ₹89 Premium plans; A Look At The Competition

Reliance-owned JioCinema has recently introduced two new monthly subscription plans at pocket-friendly rates, with ad-free entertainment. The new plans are not only more affordable but also can ignite competition in the Indian OTT with market with major streaming platforms.

Plan Details

The latest plans are priced at Rs 29 and Rs 89 respectively. Both plans offer access to premium content, including foreign movies, TV series, kids programming, and a wide range of entertainment options. Additionally, they provide ad-free viewing, except for sports and live channels and support up to 4K resolution. Users can also download content for offline viewing.

The primary difference between the two plans is that Rs 29 plan allows streaming on one device at a time, while the Rs 89 plan enables simultaneous streaming on up to four devices.

Comparison with competitors

When compared with other OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Hotstar, Jio Cinema's Rs 29 plan breaks down to less that Rs 1 per day.

Netflix

Netflix offers four different subscription plans: Mobile, Basic, Standard, and Premium, priced at Rs 149, Rs 199, Rs 499, and Rs 649. Each plan offers different content quality and device support.

The Rs 149 supports only on one mobile device and is limited to 480p resolution. The Basic plan at Rs 199, supports on one device and content in up to 720p resolution.

The Standard plan Rs 499, allows viewing on two devices and offers content in up to 1080p resolution.

The Premium plan Rs 649, supports on up to four devices and content in 4K resolution. All plans provide ad-free viewing and the option for offline viewing.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video offers a monthly subscription at Rs 299, with content quality ranging from standard definition to high definition. Subscribers can enjoy ad-free viewing and have the option for offline viewing. The service supports up to three streams, allowing multiple devices to access content at the same time.

Disney+ Hotstar

Disney hotstar has two subscription plans i.e the yearly Ad-supported at Rs 899 and the Premium at Rs 1,499. Both the plans provide content quality up to 4K. However, ad-free viewing is only available on premium plan only.

Subscribers to both the plans can access content on up to 4 concurrent streams.