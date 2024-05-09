Lay’s Chips: Crisping Up With A Sunflower Oil Blend? PepsiCo India Begins Trials To Replace Palm Oil

PepsiCo India Begins Trials To Replace Palm Oil | Reprsentative image/pexels

PepsiCo India has started trials making changes to its Lay's potato chips to make it a more healthier options to customers.

According to the Economic Times report, the company has starting conducting trials to replace palm oil and palmolein with a blend of sunflower oil and pamolein in Lays chips. The recent move comes after several criticism faced by the brand for using cheaper and perceived unhealthy ingredients in packaged foods in India.

However, in the US, where the company PepsiCo is headquartered, Lay's chips are cooled in oils like sunflower, corn, and canola, which are considered heart-healthy.

Why these oils are used?

The use of Palm oil and palmolein is widespread in the India food industry due to their low cost as compared to other oils like sunflower or soybean oil. Moreover, these oils have been subjects of concern regarding their impact on health.

Trials underway for healthier blends

Trials involving the sunflower oil and palmolein blend in Lay's chips bagan last year, positioning PepsiCo India as one of the few players in the Indian food industry to take this step, reported the Economic Times citing a spokesperson of PepsiCo India.

In addition to this, the report added, PepsiCo India is also working on reducing the salty content in snacks. By the year 2025, the company aims to reduce the salt level to less than 1.3 milligram of sodium per calorie, further prioritising the health of its consumers.

Palm Oil Reduction Amid Public Pressure; Netizens React

On the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, a user identified as Revant Himatsingka "Food Pharmer," shared a post regarding the use of palm oil and palmolein in Lay's chips in India.

His post reads, "Big win! Lay's India to reduce palm oil usage! Last month, I made a video showcasing how Lay's India uses palm oil but Lay's USA does not use Palm oil! After a lot of public pressure, Lays India has set a public statement that they have begun the process to replace palm oil in their Lays! After Lays stops palm oil, it will also put pressure on all other brands like Bingo, Haldiram to potentially replace palm oil! This is a major victory for the health of all Indians! Let us all unite and keep fighting to make India healthy!"