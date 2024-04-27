D-Street Concludes Week on a Good Note with Positive Close

NSE | Representative Image

This week market observed leaders posting their Q4 numbers. Benchmark index nifty 50 touched 22,624 on the monthly expiry of april. Oil & gas giant "Reliance" announced their Q4 numbers for the fiscal year 2023-24. The conglomerate posted consolidate revenue of Rs.10 lakh crore & became 1st Indian company to cross the threshold of Rs.1lakh crore in pre-tax profits.

The week ended April 26, 2024, saw a 642 point, a 0.88%, increase in the BSE Sensex to 73730.16. While the Nifty50 index increased to 22419.95, up 273 points, a 1.23% jump

Furthermore, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consumer Products & MCX India showcased their Q4 performance on 23 Apr. Tata Elxsi's revenue jumped to 905.94 cr from 837.92 cr on YoY basis. On the other hand MCX's net profit took sharp surge of 1512.29 per cent YoY basis.

Final day of the week, only significant sector to underperform was Nifty Realty, with the top gainers being Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Metal.

Among the top gainers from the Nifty 50 were Axis Bank, SBI, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; among the top losers were Kotak Bank, LTIMindtree, and Hindustan Unilever.

There was optimism in the market as a whole, as seen by the roughly 1159 stocks that were rising compared to the 941 stocks that were falling.

