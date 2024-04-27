 D-Street Concludes Week on a Good Note with Positive Close
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessD-Street Concludes Week on a Good Note with Positive Close

D-Street Concludes Week on a Good Note with Positive Close

The week ended April 26, 2024, saw a 642 point, a 0.88%, increase in the BSE Sensex to 73730.16. While the Nifty50 index increased to 22419.95, up 273 points, a 1.23% jump

Vikrant DurgaleUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
article-image
NSE | Representative Image

This week market observed leaders posting their Q4 numbers. Benchmark index nifty 50 touched 22,624 on the monthly expiry of april. Oil & gas giant "Reliance" announced their Q4 numbers for the fiscal year 2023-24. The conglomerate posted consolidate revenue of Rs.10 lakh crore & became 1st Indian company to cross the threshold of Rs.1lakh crore in pre-tax profits.

The week ended April 26, 2024, saw a 642 point, a 0.88%, increase in the BSE Sensex to 73730.16. While the Nifty50 index increased to 22419.95, up 273 points, a 1.23% jump

Furthermore, Tata Elxsi, Tata Consumer Products & MCX India showcased their Q4 performance on 23 Apr. Tata Elxsi's revenue jumped to 905.94 cr from 837.92 cr on YoY basis. On the other hand MCX's net profit took sharp surge of 1512.29 per cent YoY basis.

Screenshot NSE

Screenshot NSE |

Final day of the week, only significant sector to underperform was Nifty Realty, with the top gainers being Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Metal.
Among the top gainers from the Nifty 50 were Axis Bank, SBI, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories; among the top losers were Kotak Bank, LTIMindtree, and Hindustan Unilever.

Read Also
Stock Market Scam: Four Victims Swindled Of ₹66 Lakhs In Nashik
article-image

There was optimism in the market as a whole, as seen by the roughly 1159 stocks that were rising compared to the 941 stocks that were falling.

The week ended April 26, 2024, saw a 642 point, a 0.88%, increase in the BSE Sensex to 73730.16. While the Nifty50 index increased to 22419.95, up 273 points, a 1.23% jump

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nokia Phone Maker 'HMD' Launches Own Line of Smartphone

Nokia Phone Maker 'HMD' Launches Own Line of Smartphone

D-Street Concludes Week on a Good Note with Positive Close

D-Street Concludes Week on a Good Note with Positive Close

Tata's Four Thrilling SUV Launches on the Horizon!

Tata's Four Thrilling SUV Launches on the Horizon!

Relief For Taxpayers: Income Tax Department Extends Deadline For PAN-Aadhaar Linking

Relief For Taxpayers: Income Tax Department Extends Deadline For PAN-Aadhaar Linking

Government Greenlights Export Of 99,150 MT Of Onions To Six Nations Amidst Domestic Supply Concerns

Government Greenlights Export Of 99,150 MT Of Onions To Six Nations Amidst Domestic Supply Concerns