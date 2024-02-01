 Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: V-Guard Net Profit Rises To ₹58.24 Cr; Titan Company Net Profit Jumps To ₹1,053 Cr
Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: V-Guard Net Profit Rises To ₹58.24 Cr; Titan Company Net Profit Jumps To ₹1,053 Cr

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. Profits, revenues and all the numbers that matter from top firms driving India's economic growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
01 February 2024 03:14 PM IST

Titan Company Limited Earnings

Total Income: Rs 14,300 crore vs Rs 11,698 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 12,922 crore vs Rs 10,454 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 1,053 crore vs Rs 913 crore YoY

01 February 2024 02:29 PM IST

Orient Electric Limited Earnings

Total Income: Rs 756.21 crore vs Rs 747.65 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 723.41 crore vs Rs 704.07 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 24.33 crore vs Rs 32.56 crore YoY

01 February 2024 02:29 PM IST

V-Guard Limited Earnings

Total Income: Rs 1,168.58 crore vs Rs 987.30 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 1,092.33 crore vs Rs 934.46 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 58.24 crore vs Rs 39.28 crore YoY

01 February 2024 02:29 PM IST

Aether Industries Limited Earnings

Total Income: Rs 166.6 crore vs Rs 170.5 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 136.4 crore vs Rs 126.6 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 17.4 crore vs Rs 35 crore YoY

01 February 2024 02:29 PM IST

Dr. Lal PathLaps Limited Earnings

Total Income: Rs 557.2 crore vs Rs 499.9 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 441.3 crore vs Rs 423.4 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 82.2 crore vs Rs 53.6 crore YoY

01 February 2024 02:29 PM IST

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemical Corporation Limited Earnings

Total Income: Rs 1,863.76 crore vs Rs 2,785.31 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 1,767.16 crore vs Rs 2.401.74 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 60.53 crore vs Rs 252.26 crore YoY

01 February 2024 02:29 PM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) Earnings

Total Income: Rs 7,426.95 crore vs Rs 5,051.17 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 4,588.10 crore vs Rs 3,507.18 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 2,208.21 crore vs Rs 1,336.51 crore YoY

01 February 2024 02:29 PM IST
Major Quarterly Announcements For February 1

Titan company, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Castrol India, Abbott India, Aditya Birla Capital, Bata India, City Union Bank, Deepak Fertilizers, Godrej Agrovert, Indian Hotels, India Cements, Dr Lal PathLabs, Mphasis, Praj Industrries Raymond, RITES, are among the others to announce the quarterly earnings

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.

