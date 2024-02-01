Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: V-Guard Net Profit Rises To ₹58.24 Cr; Titan Company Net Profit Jumps To ₹1,053 Cr

Titan Company Limited Earnings
Total Income: Rs 14,300 crore vs Rs 11,698 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 12,922 crore vs Rs 10,454 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 1,053 crore vs Rs 913 crore YoY
Orient Electric Limited Earnings
Total Income: Rs 756.21 crore vs Rs 747.65 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 723.41 crore vs Rs 704.07 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 24.33 crore vs Rs 32.56 crore YoY
V-Guard Limited Earnings
Total Income: Rs 1,168.58 crore vs Rs 987.30 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 1,092.33 crore vs Rs 934.46 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 58.24 crore vs Rs 39.28 crore YoY
Aether Industries Limited Earnings
Total Income: Rs 166.6 crore vs Rs 170.5 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 136.4 crore vs Rs 126.6 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 17.4 crore vs Rs 35 crore YoY
Dr. Lal PathLaps Limited Earnings
Total Income: Rs 557.2 crore vs Rs 499.9 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 441.3 crore vs Rs 423.4 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 82.2 crore vs Rs 53.6 crore YoY
Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemical Corporation Limited Earnings
Total Income: Rs 1,863.76 crore vs Rs 2,785.31 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 1,767.16 crore vs Rs 2.401.74 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 60.53 crore vs Rs 252.26 crore YoY
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) Earnings
Total Income: Rs 7,426.95 crore vs Rs 5,051.17 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 4,588.10 crore vs Rs 3,507.18 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 2,208.21 crore vs Rs 1,336.51 crore YoY
Major Quarterly Announcements For February 1
Titan company, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Castrol India, Abbott India, Aditya Birla Capital, Bata India, City Union Bank, Deepak Fertilizers, Godrej Agrovert, Indian Hotels, India Cements, Dr Lal PathLabs, Mphasis, Praj Industrries Raymond, RITES, are among the others to announce the quarterly earnings
Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.