Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Maruti Suzuki Net Profit Rises To ₹3,206.8 Cr; Adani Wilmar Net Profit Falls To ₹200.89 Cr

Maruti Suzuki India Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 34,509.2 crore vs Rs 30,108 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 30,410.1 crore vs Rs 27,116.9 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 3,206.8 crore vs Rs 2,406.1 crore YoY
Adani Wilmar Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 12,887.60 crore vs Rs 15,515.55 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 12,606.65 crore vs Rs 15,175.71 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 200.89 crore vs Rs 246.16 crore YoY
Max Health Care Institute Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 1,380.99 crore vs Rs 1,186.39 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 1,021.31 crore vs Rs 904.95 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 289.34 crore vs Rs 222.41 crore YoY
Ambuja Cements Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 8,322.45 crore vs Rs 8,023.32 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 6,884.54 crore vs Rs 7,265.75 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 1,089.55 crore vs Rs 467.88 crore YoY
Jyothy Labs Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 688.09 crore vs Rs 627.93 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 572.89 crore vs Rs 543.68 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 90.92 crore vs Rs 67.39 crore YoY
Kalyan Jewellers India Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 5,243.2 crore vs Rs 3,890.9 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 5,004.6 crore vs Rs 3,696.4 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 180.4 crore vs Rs 148.4 crore YoY
Major Quarterly Announcements For January 31
Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.