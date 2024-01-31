 Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Maruti Suzuki Net Profit Rises To ₹3,206.8 Cr; Adani Wilmar Net Profit Falls To ₹200.89 Cr
Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Maruti Suzuki Net Profit Rises To ₹3,206.8 Cr; Adani Wilmar Net Profit Falls To ₹200.89 Cr

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. Profits, revenues and all the numbers that matter from top firms driving India's economic growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Earnings Q3 2024 |
31 January 2024 02:06 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Limited Q3 Earnings 

Total Income: Rs 34,509.2 crore vs Rs 30,108 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 30,410.1 crore vs Rs 27,116.9 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 3,206.8 crore vs Rs 2,406.1 crore YoY

31 January 2024 02:06 PM IST

Adani Wilmar Limited Q3 Earnings 

Total Income: Rs 12,887.60 crore vs Rs 15,515.55 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 12,606.65 crore vs Rs 15,175.71 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 200.89 crore vs Rs 246.16 crore YoY

31 January 2024 02:06 PM IST

Max Health Care Institute Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 1,380.99 crore vs Rs 1,186.39 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 1,021.31 crore vs Rs 904.95 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 289.34 crore vs Rs 222.41 crore YoY

31 January 2024 02:06 PM IST

Ambuja Cements Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 8,322.45 crore vs Rs 8,023.32 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 6,884.54 crore vs Rs 7,265.75 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 1,089.55 crore vs Rs 467.88 crore YoY

31 January 2024 02:06 PM IST

Jyothy Labs Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 688.09 crore vs Rs 627.93 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 572.89 crore vs Rs 543.68 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 90.92 crore vs Rs 67.39 crore YoY

31 January 2024 12:40 PM IST

Kalyan Jewellers India Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 5,243.2 crore vs Rs 3,890.9 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 5,004.6 crore vs Rs 3,696.4 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 180.4 crore vs Rs 148.4 crore YoY

31 January 2024 12:40 PM IST

Major Quarterly Announcements For January 31

Shree Cement, Sun Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Adani Wilmar, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, Dabur India, Dixon Technologies, GMR Airports, Godrej Consumer Products, IRB Infrastruture, Jindal Steel, Jubilant Foodworks, Jyothy Labs, Kalyan Jewellers, Mankind Pharma, Motherson, Suzlon Energy, PVR Inox are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

31 January 2024 12:40 PM IST
