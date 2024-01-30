 Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Bajaj Finserv Net profit Rises To ₹2,157.67 Cr; Strides Pharma Net Profit Jumps To ₹54 Cr
Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Bajaj Finserv Net profit Rises To ₹2,157.67 Cr; Strides Pharma Net Profit Jumps To ₹54 Cr

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. Profits, revenues and all the numbers that matter from top firms driving India's economic growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
30 January 2024 01:22 PM IST

Strides Pharma Limited Q3 Earnings 

Total Income: Rs 1,046.4 crore vs Rs 891 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 974.4 crore vs Rs 867.2 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 54 crore vs Loss of Rs 82.1 crore YoY

30 January 2024 01:22 PM IST

Apar Industries Limited Q3 Earnings 

Total Income: Rs 4,034.16 crore vs Rs 3,945.55 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 3,749.78 crore vs Rs 3,715.74 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 217.57 crore vs Rs 169.90 crore YoY

30 January 2024 01:22 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv Limited Q3 Earnings  

Total Income: Rs 29,038.43 crore vs Rs 21,755.35 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 23,609.23 crore vs Rs 17,336.45 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 2,157.67 crore vs Rs 1,782.02 crore YoY

30 January 2024 01:22 PM IST

Symphony Limited Q3 Earnings  

Total Income: Rs 866 crore vs Rs 1,238 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 741 crore vs Rs 1,086 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 100 crore vs Rs 116 crore YoY

30 January 2024 01:22 PM IST

GPT Infraprojects Limited Q3 Earnings 

Total Income: Rs 254.41 crore vs Rs 202.17 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 235.99 crore vs Rs 193.19 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 14.91 crore vs Rs 7.57 crore YoY

30 January 2024 01:22 PM IST

Arvind Limited Q3 Earnings 

Total Income: Rs 1,897.65 crore vs Rs 1,992.11 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 1,777.31 crore vs Rs 1,899.32 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 94.32 crore vs Rs 87 crore Yo

30 January 2024 01:22 PM IST

Rane Brake Lining Limited Q3 Earnings 

Total Income: Rs 164.94 crore vs Rs 154.63 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 151.41 crore vs Rs 142.33 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 10.12 crore vs Rs 9.17 crore YoY

30 January 2024 12:12 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Limited Q3 Earnings 

Total Income: Rs 1,275.7 crore vs Rs 938.2 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 1,064.2 crore vs Rs 798.9 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 156.7 crore vs Rs 104 crore YoY

30 January 2024 12:12 PM IST

Major Quarterly Announcements For January 30

Larsen and Toubro, Dr Reddy, Gillette India, Coromandel International, Cochin Shipyard, Bajaj Finserv, Adani total gas, PB Fintech, Astral, KEC International, Star Health, Strides Pharma, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Service, KPIT Technologies, SRF, Triveni Engineering, VIP Industries, Voltas are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

30 January 2024 12:12 PM IST
