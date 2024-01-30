Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Bajaj Finserv Net profit Rises To ₹2,157.67 Cr; Strides Pharma Net Profit Jumps To ₹54 Cr

Strides Pharma Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 1,046.4 crore vs Rs 891 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 974.4 crore vs Rs 867.2 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 54 crore vs Loss of Rs 82.1 crore YoY
Apar Industries Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 4,034.16 crore vs Rs 3,945.55 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 3,749.78 crore vs Rs 3,715.74 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 217.57 crore vs Rs 169.90 crore YoY
Bajaj Finserv Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 29,038.43 crore vs Rs 21,755.35 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 23,609.23 crore vs Rs 17,336.45 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 2,157.67 crore vs Rs 1,782.02 crore YoY
Symphony Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 866 crore vs Rs 1,238 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 741 crore vs Rs 1,086 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 100 crore vs Rs 116 crore YoY
GPT Infraprojects Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 254.41 crore vs Rs 202.17 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 235.99 crore vs Rs 193.19 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 14.91 crore vs Rs 7.57 crore YoY
Arvind Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 1,897.65 crore vs Rs 1,992.11 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 1,777.31 crore vs Rs 1,899.32 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 94.32 crore vs Rs 87 crore Yo
Rane Brake Lining Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 164.94 crore vs Rs 154.63 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 151.41 crore vs Rs 142.33 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 10.12 crore vs Rs 9.17 crore YoY
KPIT Technologies Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 1,275.7 crore vs Rs 938.2 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 1,064.2 crore vs Rs 798.9 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 156.7 crore vs Rs 104 crore YoY
Major Quarterly Announcements For January 30
Larsen and Toubro, Dr Reddy, Gillette India, Coromandel International, Cochin Shipyard, Bajaj Finserv, Adani total gas, PB Fintech, Astral, KEC International, Star Health, Strides Pharma, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Service, KPIT Technologies, SRF, Triveni Engineering, VIP Industries, Voltas are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24) |
Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.