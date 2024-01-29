Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Net Profit Jumps To ₹3,181.42 Cr; CSB Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹149.97 Cr

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 1,30,475.59 crore vs Rs 1,33,686.66 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 1,26,316.30 crore vs Rs 1,31,849.48 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 3,181.42 crore vs Rs 1,747.01 crore YoY
CSB Bank Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 887.17 crore vs Rs 681.95 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 691.30 crore vs Rs 488.51 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 149.97 crore vs Rs 155.95 crore YoY
Adani Green Energy Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 2,675 crore vs Rs 2,256 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 2,368 crore vs Rs 2,065 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 256 crore vs Rs 103 crore YoY
Indo Cotspin Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 6.18 crore vs Rs 30.1 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 6.15 crore vs Rs 2.97 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 0.02 crore vs Rs 0.01 crore YoY
Zenlabs Ethica Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 15.60 crore vs Rs 17.42 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 15.45 crore vs Rs 17.29 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 0.11 crore vs Rs 0.10 crore YoY
Stylam lndustries Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 216.54 crore vs Rs 234.21 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 173.04 crore vs Rs 202.50 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 31.33 crore vs Rs 24.03 crore YoY
Major Quarterly Announcements For January 29
Vodafone Idea, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, GAIL, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Muthoot Microfin, Mahindra Logistics, CSB Bank, Bharat Electronics, Marico, Adani Green Energy, UTI AMC, Nippon Life, Piramal, Restaurant Brand Asia, are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Earnings Q3 2024 |
Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.