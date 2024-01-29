 Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Net Profit Jumps To ₹3,181.42 Cr; CSB Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹149.97 Cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessEarnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Net Profit Jumps To ₹3,181.42 Cr; CSB Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹149.97 Cr
Live Updates

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Net Profit Jumps To ₹3,181.42 Cr; CSB Bank Net Profit Rises To ₹149.97 Cr

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. Profits, revenues and all the numbers that matter from top firms driving India's economic growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Earnings Q3 2024 |
29 January 2024 01:39 PM IST

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 1,30,475.59 crore vs Rs 1,33,686.66 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 1,26,316.30 crore vs Rs 1,31,849.48 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 3,181.42 crore vs Rs 1,747.01 crore YoY

29 January 2024 01:39 PM IST

CSB Bank Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 887.17 crore vs Rs 681.95 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 691.30 crore vs Rs 488.51 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 149.97 crore vs Rs 155.95 crore YoY

29 January 2024 01:28 PM IST

Adani Green Energy Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 2,675 crore vs Rs 2,256 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 2,368 crore vs Rs 2,065 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 256 crore vs Rs 103 crore YoY

29 January 2024 01:28 PM IST

Indo Cotspin Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 6.18 crore vs Rs 30.1 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 6.15 crore vs Rs 2.97 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 0.02 crore vs Rs 0.01 crore YoY

29 January 2024 01:28 PM IST

Zenlabs Ethica Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 15.60 crore vs Rs 17.42 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 15.45 crore vs Rs 17.29 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 0.11 crore vs Rs 0.10 crore YoY

29 January 2024 01:28 PM IST

Stylam lndustries Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 216.54 crore vs Rs 234.21 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 173.04 crore vs Rs 202.50 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 31.33 crore vs Rs 24.03 crore YoY

29 January 2024 01:28 PM IST

Major Quarterly Announcements For January 29

Vodafone Idea, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, GAIL, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Muthoot Microfin, Mahindra Logistics, CSB Bank, Bharat Electronics, Marico, Adani Green Energy, UTI AMC, Nippon Life, Piramal, Restaurant Brand Asia, are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

29 January 2024 01:28 PM IST
Read Also
Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Macrotech Developers (Lodha) Net Profit Jumps To ₹505.2 Cr; Total Income At...
article-image
Earnings Q3 2024

Earnings Q3 2024 |

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Net Profit Jumps To ₹3,181.42 Cr; CSB Bank Net...

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Net Profit Jumps To ₹3,181.42 Cr; CSB Bank Net...

Tata Power Renewable Energy Commissions 1040 kW Bifacial Solar System At Asia's Largest Chengmari...

Tata Power Renewable Energy Commissions 1040 kW Bifacial Solar System At Asia's Largest Chengmari...

Indian Railways Sets Record With Highest-Ever Capex Utilization In 9 Months Of This Fiscal Year

Indian Railways Sets Record With Highest-Ever Capex Utilization In 9 Months Of This Fiscal Year

SpiceJet Secures Over ₹900 Cr Funding, Prioritizes Fleet Upgrades & Cost-Cutting Amid Turbulent...

SpiceJet Secures Over ₹900 Cr Funding, Prioritizes Fleet Upgrades & Cost-Cutting Amid Turbulent...

AU Small Finance Bank Shares Fall Nearly 12% After December Quarter Earnings

AU Small Finance Bank Shares Fall Nearly 12% After December Quarter Earnings