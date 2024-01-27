 Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Bhagyanagar India Net Profit Falls To ₹0.75; Total Income At ₹ 214.84 Cr
Live Updates

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Bhagyanagar India Net Profit Falls To ₹0.75; Total Income At ₹ 214.84 Cr

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. Profits, revenues and all the numbers that matter from top firms driving India's economic growth.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 27, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Bhagyanagar India Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 214.84 crore vs Rs 294.20 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 213.08 crore vs Rs 291.40 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 0.75 crore vs Rs 1.93 crore YoY

Major Quarterly Announcements For January 27

Yes Bank, Olectra Greentech, APL Apollo, BEPL, Bhagyanagar India, CGCL, LODHA, Mangalam Cement, Sanghi Industries, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Zen Technologies are set to announce the quarterly earnings today.

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.

