Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Bhagyanagar India Net Profit Falls To ₹0.75; Total Income At ₹ 214.84 Cr

Bhagyanagar India Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 214.84 crore vs Rs 294.20 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 213.08 crore vs Rs 291.40 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 0.75 crore vs Rs 1.93 crore YoY
Major Quarterly Announcements For January 27
Yes Bank, Olectra Greentech, APL Apollo, BEPL, Bhagyanagar India, CGCL, LODHA, Mangalam Cement, Sanghi Industries, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Zen Technologies are set to announce the quarterly earnings today.
Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.