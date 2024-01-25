 Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Equitas Small Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹202 Cr, Indraprastha Gas Net Profit Jumps To ₹157.7 Cr
Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Equitas Small Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹202 Cr, Indraprastha Gas Net Profit Jumps To ₹157.7 Cr
Live Updates

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Equitas Small Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹202 Cr, Indraprastha Gas Net Profit Jumps To ₹157.7 Cr

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. Profits, revenues and all the numbers that matter from top firms driving India's economic growth.

Thursday, January 25, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
Earnings Q3 2024 |
25 January 2024 02:06 PM IST

Equitas Small Finance Bank Q3 Earnings  

Total Income: Rs 1,634.27 crore vs Rs 1,216.03 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 1,273.96 crore vs Rs 936.91 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 202 crore vs Rs 170.12 crore YoY

25 January 2024 02:06 PM IST

Vedant Fashions Limited Q3 Earnings  

Total Income: Rs 489.9 crore vs Rs 451.4 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 278 crore vs Rs 249.5 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 157.7 crore vs Rs 150.3 crore YoY

25 January 2024 02:06 PM IST

Indraprastha Gas Limited Q3 Earnings  

Total Income: Rs 3,980.76 crore vs Rs 4,144.77 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 3,467.54 crore vs Rs 3,755.66 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 475.45 crore vs Rs 334.06 crore YoY

25 January 2024 02:06 PM IST

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Q3 Earnings  

Total Income: Rs 1,19,013.33 crore vs Rs 1,16,485.79 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 1,18,288.83 crore vs Rs 1,16,353.64 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 712.84 crore vs Rs 444.26 crore YoY

25 January 2024 12:52 PM IST

D.B. Corp Limited Q3 Earnings  

Total Income: Rs 664.8 crore vs Rs 575.8 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 497.4 crore vs Rs 508.3 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 123.9 crore vs Rs 48.2 crore YoY

25 January 2024 12:52 PM IST

Sterlite Technologies Limited Q3 Earnings 

Total Income: Rs 1,341 crore vs Rs 1,892 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 1,232 crore vs Rs 1,641 crore YoY

Net Loss: Rs 59 crore vs Profit of Rs 47 crore YoY

25 January 2024 12:52 PM IST

Laxmi Organic Industries Limited Q3 Earnings

Total Income: Rs 699.6 crore vs Rs 657.8 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 670 crore vs Rs 624.3 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 27.2 crore vs Rs 27.3 crore YoY

25 January 2024 12:52 PM IST

Major Quarterly Announcements For January 25

Tata Technologies, Cyient, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, AU Small Finance Bank, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Vendata, Bajaj AJSW Steel, Punjab National Bank, Adani Power, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Indian Energy Exchange, Indraprastha Gas, Shriram Finance, SBFC Finance, Syngene International, SBI Cards and Payment Services, SBI Life Insurance Company, are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

25 January 2024 12:52 PM IST
Earnings Q3FY24

Earnings Q3FY24 |

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.

