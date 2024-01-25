Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Equitas Small Finance Net Profit Rises To ₹202 Cr, Indraprastha Gas Net Profit Jumps To ₹157.7 Cr

Equitas Small Finance Bank Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 1,634.27 crore vs Rs 1,216.03 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 1,273.96 crore vs Rs 936.91 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 202 crore vs Rs 170.12 crore YoY
Vedant Fashions Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 489.9 crore vs Rs 451.4 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 278 crore vs Rs 249.5 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 157.7 crore vs Rs 150.3 crore YoY
Indraprastha Gas Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 3,980.76 crore vs Rs 4,144.77 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 3,467.54 crore vs Rs 3,755.66 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 475.45 crore vs Rs 334.06 crore YoY
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 1,19,013.33 crore vs Rs 1,16,485.79 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 1,18,288.83 crore vs Rs 1,16,353.64 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 712.84 crore vs Rs 444.26 crore YoY
D.B. Corp Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 664.8 crore vs Rs 575.8 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 497.4 crore vs Rs 508.3 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 123.9 crore vs Rs 48.2 crore YoY
Sterlite Technologies Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 1,341 crore vs Rs 1,892 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 1,232 crore vs Rs 1,641 crore YoY
Net Loss: Rs 59 crore vs Profit of Rs 47 crore YoY
Laxmi Organic Industries Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 699.6 crore vs Rs 657.8 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 670 crore vs Rs 624.3 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 27.2 crore vs Rs 27.3 crore YoY
Major Quarterly Announcements For January 25
Tata Technologies, Cyient, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, AU Small Finance Bank, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Vendata, Bajaj AJSW Steel, Punjab National Bank, Adani Power, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Indian Energy Exchange, Indraprastha Gas, Shriram Finance, SBFC Finance, Syngene International, SBI Cards and Payment Services, SBI Life Insurance Company, are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Earnings Q3FY24 |
Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.