Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: Exide Industries Net Profit Rises To ₹202.69 Cr; Indian Overseas Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹724.13 Cr

Indian Overseas Bank Q3 Earnings:
Total Income: Rs 7,442.65 crore vs Rs 6,008.07 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 5,660.99 crore vs Rs 4,468.27 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 724.13 crore vs Rs 555.05 crore YoY
Exide Industries Limited Q3 Earnings:
Total Income: Rs 4,005.03 crore vs Rs 3,562.16 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 3,724.30 crore vs Rs 3,286.36 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 202.69 crore vs Rs 198.14 crore YoY
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited Q3 Earnings:
Total Income: Rs 1,655.39 crore vs Rs 1,220.54 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 1,198.09 crore vs Rs 831.62 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 300.06 crore vs Rs 293.19 crore YoY
Canara Bank Q3 Earnings:
Total Income: Rs 35,630.18 crore vs Rs 28,338.08 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 28,722.56 crore vs Rs 21,328.73 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 3,738.26 crore vs Rs 2,923.16 crore YoY
Major Quarterly Announcements For January 24
Bajaj Auto, Ceat, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, TVS Motor, Canara Bank, Bharat Dynamics, Balkrishna Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, DLF, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Larus Lan, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, Exide Industries, DCB Bank, Dalmia Bharat, UCO Bank, RailTel Corporation of India, and PNB Housing Finance are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.