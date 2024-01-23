Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: lnfibeam Avenues Profit After Tax Rises To ₹40.8 Cr; Indoco Remedies Net Profit Falls To ₹15.56 Cr

lnfibeam Avenues Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 918.3 crore vs Rs 428 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 862.1 crore vs Rs 383.6 crore YoY
Profit After Tax: Rs 40.8 crore vs Rs 35.4 crore YoY
Granules India Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 1,156.2 crore vs Rs 1,147.1 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 986.1 crore vs Rs 980.2 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 125.6 crore vs Rs 124.3 crore YoY
Indoco Remedies Limited Q3 Earnings
Total Income: Rs 461.77 crore vs Rs 399.56 crore YoY
Total Expense: Rs 430.94 crore vs Rs 361.34 crore YoY
Net Profit: Rs 15.56 crore vs Rs 28.15 crore YoY
Major Quarterly Announcements For January 23
Axis Bank, Indus Tower, JSW Energy, Havells India, L&T Finance Holdings, Mahanagar Gas, REC, Tata Elxsi, Karnataka Bank, United Spirits, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Glenmark Life Science, Granules India, ICRA, Indoco Remedies, Pidilite Industries, Hitachi Energy, Route Mobile are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.