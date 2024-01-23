 Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: lnfibeam Avenues Profit After Tax Rises To ₹40.8 Cr; Indoco Remedies Net Profit Falls To ₹15.56 Cr
Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. Profits, revenues and all the numbers that matter from top firms driving India's economic growth.

lnfibeam Avenues Limited Q3 Earnings 

Total Income: Rs 918.3 crore vs Rs 428 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 862.1 crore vs Rs 383.6 crore YoY

Profit After Tax: Rs 40.8 crore vs Rs 35.4 crore YoY

Granules India Limited Q3 Earnings 

Total Income: Rs 1,156.2 crore vs Rs 1,147.1 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 986.1 crore vs Rs 980.2 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 125.6 crore vs Rs 124.3 crore YoY

Indoco Remedies Limited Q3 Earnings 

Total Income: Rs 461.77 crore vs Rs 399.56 crore YoY

Total Expense: Rs 430.94 crore vs Rs 361.34 crore YoY

Net Profit: Rs 15.56 crore vs Rs 28.15 crore YoY

Major Quarterly Announcements For January 23

Axis Bank, Indus Tower, JSW Energy, Havells India, L&T Finance Holdings, Mahanagar Gas, REC, Tata Elxsi, Karnataka Bank, United Spirits, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Glenmark Life Science, Granules India, ICRA, Indoco Remedies, Pidilite Industries, Hitachi Energy, Route Mobile are among the others scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.

