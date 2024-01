Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: ICICI Bank Net Profit Jumps To ₹11,052.60 Cr, IREDA Net Profit Rises To ₹335.54 Cr

Major Quarterly Announcements For January 20

ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, IREDA, IDFC First Bank, Persistent Systems, JK Cements, Rossari Biotech, Aarti Surfactants, Sportking India are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings (Q3FY24) today.

Earnings season for the third-quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24), from October to December, has kicked off. Companies across various sectors have began their quarterly financial announcements. During the Q3 earnings period, companies release their financial reports, outlining key metrics such as earnings, revenues, expenses, profits, losses, and other significant financial indicators.