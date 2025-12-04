Defence BEML Wins ₹157 Crore Order From Loram Rail Maintenance India To Manufacture Switch Rail Grinding Machines

File Image |

New Delhi: Defence PSU BEML Ltd on Thursday said it has won a Rs 157 crore order from Loram Rail Maintenance India Pvt Ltd to manufacture switch rail grinding machines.These specialised machines will help in the upkeep of railway tracks, ensuring safer and smoother train operations.

🚆 BEML Lands Rs. 157 Crore Order for Rail Grinding Machines | MCap 14,747.98 Cr



- BEML Limited wins Rs. 157 Crore order from Loram Rail Maintenance India Private Limited.

- Order includes manufacturing Switch Rail Grinding Machines.

- Machines to be supplied to Indian Railways… pic.twitter.com/B8kqis6TLK — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) December 4, 2025

In a filing to BSE, the company said that "BEML Ltd has won a Rs 157 crore order from Loram Rail Maintenance India Private Ltd for manufacturing switch rail grinding machines." Switch rail grinding machines are specialised railway maintenance vehicles used to grind and smooth the movable switch rails of a railway track, which are complex components that can be difficult to maintain.

They are designed for precision grinding to restore the profile of the switch, remove defects, and extend the life of the specialty trackwork, which includes turnouts, crossings, and other specialised sections of track.BEML Ltd operates under three major business verticals: defence and aerospace, mining and construction and rail and metro.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.