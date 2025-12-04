 'Rupee May Have Slipped Past The Psychological Barrier Of 90 Against US Dollar, But This Slide Is Not A Sign Of Weakness': SBI Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Rupee May Have Slipped Past The Psychological Barrier Of 90 Against US Dollar, But This Slide Is Not A Sign Of Weakness': SBI Report

'Rupee May Have Slipped Past The Psychological Barrier Of 90 Against US Dollar, But This Slide Is Not A Sign Of Weakness': SBI Report

The rupee may have slipped past the psychological barrier of 90 against the US dollar, but this slide is not a sign of weakness, a new SBI Research report said. The recent fall in the rupee has been mainly driven by uncertainty around the India-US trade deal, and foreign portfolio outflows from equities after two strong years of inflows.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The rupee may have slipped past the psychological barrier of 90 against the US dollar, but this slide is not a sign of weakness, a new SBI Research report said on Thursday. The data compiled by the SBI Research said that the recent depreciation is driven largely by global uncertainty, delays in the US-India trade deal, and foreign portfolio outflows -- rather than any deterioration in India’s economic fundamentals.

According to the report, the recent fall in the rupee has been mainly driven by three factors -- uncertainty around the India-US trade deal, foreign portfolio outflows from equities after two strong years of inflows, and the Reserve Bank of India’s clear stance of avoiding excessive intervention in the currency market. At the same time, the offshore non-deliverable forward (NDF) market has gained momentum, while the US dollar index is showing signs of strengthening.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Shed Points, Falling Rupee & Continued Foreign Investor Selling Keep Sentiment Muted...
article-image

The report showed that concerns about a widening trade deficit pushing the rupee down are not fully accurate. Between April and October, India’s goods and services deficit stood at $78 billion, only slightly higher than $70 billion in the same period last year. Experts believe that negative sentiment around trade numbers has been oversold in the markets. Since April 2, when the US announced steep tariff hikes on multiple countries, the Indian rupee has depreciated around 5.5 per cent against the dollar -- more than most major global currencies.

The 50 per cent tariff imposed on India is much higher than the tariff levels imposed on China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Japan. This, the report said, is one of the biggest reasons behind the current pressure on the rupee, even though India has been trying to diversify its exports and push new free-trade agreements. Nearly $45 billion worth of Indian exports -- mostly labour-intensive products -- are expected to be directly impacted by the US tariffs, the report added.

FPJ Shorts
Jharkhand: Woman Dies, Dozens Fall Ill As Carbon Monoxide Leak Triggers Evacuation In Dhanbad
Jharkhand: Woman Dies, Dozens Fall Ill As Carbon Monoxide Leak Triggers Evacuation In Dhanbad
Samsung Teases Next-Gen Exynos 2600 Chip Built On 2nm Tech, Expected To Power Galaxy S26 With Major AI Boost
Samsung Teases Next-Gen Exynos 2600 Chip Built On 2nm Tech, Expected To Power Galaxy S26 With Major AI Boost
Travel To Sri Lanka: Discover Beauty, History And Significance Of Pearl Of The Indian Ocean
Travel To Sri Lanka: Discover Beauty, History And Significance Of Pearl Of The Indian Ocean
Karnataka HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna In Rape Case, Life Sentence Upheld
Karnataka HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Ex-JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna In Rape Case, Life Sentence Upheld

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Defence BEML Wins ₹157 Crore Order From Loram Rail Maintenance India To Manufacture Switch Rail...

Defence BEML Wins ₹157 Crore Order From Loram Rail Maintenance India To Manufacture Switch Rail...

Domestic Institutional Investors Pump $81.3 Billion Into Indian Equities, Surpassing Full‑Year...

Domestic Institutional Investors Pump $81.3 Billion Into Indian Equities, Surpassing Full‑Year...

Dialysis Services Provider Nephrocare Health Announces Price Band For Upcoming IPO, Company...

Dialysis Services Provider Nephrocare Health Announces Price Band For Upcoming IPO, Company...

'Rupee May Have Slipped Past The Psychological Barrier Of 90 Against US Dollar, But This Slide Is...

'Rupee May Have Slipped Past The Psychological Barrier Of 90 Against US Dollar, But This Slide Is...

Rupee Crashes To ₹90.43 Against The Dollar, Families Fear What The Next Wave Of Costs Will Bring?

Rupee Crashes To ₹90.43 Against The Dollar, Families Fear What The Next Wave Of Costs Will Bring?