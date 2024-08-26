Dua Lipa Mumbai Concert: 'Leaving All Such Messages On Seen', Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal To Those 'Who Can Very Well Pay' Asking For Free Tickets |

Pop sensation Dua Lipa is making her way back to India this November, headlining the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC). The event, set for November 30 at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex and is already creating buzz with over 300,000 registrations for ticket alerts. This concert isn't just about music - it's part of Zomato's larger mission to combat malnutrition and hunger in India.

Free Pass Requests? 'Seen' by the Zomato Boss

Taking to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal wrote, "We have already hit 300k registrations on the "notify me when tickets open up" for the Zomato Feeding India Concert with @DUALIPA! Thank you everyone for showing so much love! Pre-sale for all HSBC card holders goes live tomorrow."

While the concert is generating massive interest, Deepinder Goyal has a candid message for those seeking free tickets. On August 26, he tweeted about the overwhelming number of requests he’s been receiving, especially from those who can easily afford to buy the tickets themselves.

Here’s what he said:

"PS – I've been getting a lot of messages for free passes to the concert. Interestingly, all these requests are from people who can very well pay for these tickets. At my end, I am leaving all such messages on seen."

"I request everyone to please buy these tickets, and play their part in supporting the cause of eradicating malnutrition and hunger in India (all proceeds from ZFIC will be directed to this endeavour)," he added.

The excitement began when Zomato’s CEO, Deepinder Goyal, took to social media to announce the return of ZFIC. On August 23, he tweeted, “Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) is back! Headlining this year’s event is my favourite global pop icon, @DUALIPA, an inspiration to millions worldwide!"

He added, “This is just the beginning of the movement and I couldn’t be more excited! See you all on November 30th in Mumbai, to experience the uniting power of music!”

Pre-sale tickets for the concert will be available from August 27 via the Zomato app, with early access for HSBC cardholders starting a day earlier.