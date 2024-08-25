 'India, I'm Coming Back!': Dua Lipa Pens Note Ahead Of Mumbai Concert - Check Date, Venue & How To Book Tickets Online
'India, I'm Coming Back!': Dua Lipa Pens Note Ahead Of Mumbai Concert - Check Date, Venue & How To Book Tickets Online

Sharing her excitement for the concert, Dua shared pictures from her Rajasthan vacation on the New Year and gushed that she is looking forward to be back in the country

Updated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 09:17 AM IST
article-image

Pop sensation Dua Lipa is all set to enthrall her desi fans as she will visit India in November for her mega concert. She will be seen headlining the second edition of Zomato Feeding India Concert, which will be held in Mumbai.

Sharing her excitement for the concert, Dua shared pictures from her Rajasthan vacation on the New Year and gushed that she is looking forward to be back in the country. "India, I’m coming back!! my trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!" she wrote.

In one of her photos, she can be seen posing in a kurta with an elephant, and in another, she can be seen sipping tea in a kulhad from a roadside vendor.

article-image

Date and venue of Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert

This will be the second time that Dua will be performing in India. The much anticipated concert will be held on November 30 at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

"For the second edition of Zomato Feeding India Concert we have one of my favorite pop music icons, Dua Lipa, and I couldn't be more excited! Dua has recently shared her love for India and this concert will help strengthen our country's resolve to eradicate malnutrition and hunger in India," Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato, said.

The concert will also feature renowned names like Jonita Gandhi, Talwinder, and others.

article-image

How to book tickets for Dua Lipa's Mumbai concert?

The tickets for Dua's Mumbai concert will go live by the end of August. The HSBC pre-sale of tickets will begin on August 27, followed by the general sale going live on August 29.

The tickets can be booked on the Zomato app.

The concert arena will be divided into two zones -- Gold and Silver. Besides, the venue will also have multiple restroom facilities, food and beverage counters, merchandise stores, a lounge, various pop-up stalls, among other amenities.

The ticket prices have not been disclosed yet.

