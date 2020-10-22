Dr Reddy's isolates data centre services after detecting cyber-attack

Hyderabad-based drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Thursday said that it has isolated all data centre services following a cyber-attack.

In the wake of a detected cyber-attack, the company has isolated all data centre services to take required preventive actions, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement. "We are anticipating all services to be up within 24 hours and we do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident," Dr Reddy's Laboratories CIO Mukesh Rathi said in a filing with stock exchanges.

Following the data breach report, Dr Reddy’s stock price fell. At 12.14 pm, the stock was down 0.5% at Rs 5,023 per share.

Dr Reddy's has partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct trials and distribute vaccine in India. Earlier, the company had reapplied for the permission of DCGI to conduct these trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine candidate Sputnik V in India. This will be a multi-centre, observer-blind, randomised and controlled study.

Sputnik V, a vaccine against the coronavirus, has been developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and RDIF.