Dr. Lal PathLabs Invests Up To ₹30.3 Crore In Wholly Owned Subsidiary PUPL

Dr Lal PathLabs |

Mumbai: Dr. Lal PathLabs Limited on Friday announced a further investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, PathLabs Unifiers Private Limited (PUPL), by subscribing to equity shares on October 12, 2026.

Investment Details

The investment involves a cash consideration not exceeding ₹30.3 crore. PUPL will continue to operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Dr. Lal PathLabs following this transaction.

Strategic Rationale

The funds are earmarked to enable PUPL to acquire the remaining 30% equity stake in CentraPath Labs Private Limited (CPL). After this acquisition, CPL will also become a wholly owned subsidiary of PUPL, strengthening the company's position in the diagnostics sector.

Subsidiary Profile

PUPL, incorporated on December 12, 2018, in the National Capital Territory Delhi, operates in the healthcare and diagnostics services sector. The company reported a turnover of ₹7.23 crore in FY 2026, ₹7.10 crore in FY 2025, and ₹7.28 crore in FY 2024.

Related Party Transaction

The company stated that the investment in PUPL is classified as a related party transaction. However, Dr. Lal PathLabs confirmed that the transaction was conducted on an arm's length basis.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.