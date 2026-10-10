Thane District Gets ₹400 Crore Development Blueprint For School Modernisation, Healthcare And Civic Amenities |

Thane: A ₹400-crore development blueprint has been drawn up to upgrade school infrastructure, strengthen primary healthcare and improve civic amenities across Thane district, with a major focus on modernising educational facilities and making essential health services more accessible. The plan envisages ₹300 crore for improving schools run by zilla parishads, municipal corporations and municipal councils, while another ₹100 crore is proposed for upgrading primary health centres (PHCs).

Shrikant Shinde Reviews Development Blueprint

The blueprint was reviewed at a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), chaired by Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde at the Thane Collector’s Office. The proposed interventions also cover urban beautification, public amenities, women’s empowerment and infrastructure improvements in Dalit settlements and slum pockets.

Stressing the need for coordinated action, Shinde directed the concerned departments and civic bodies to work in tandem, mobilise the required resources and ensure that planned development works are implemented systematically. The administration will also approach Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the necessary financial and administrative support to take the initiatives forward.

Schools to get a comprehensive upgrade

The ₹300-crore school development plan seeks to address infrastructure gaps while improving the quality of education. Under the proposed initiative, schools will be equipped with digital learning facilities, internet connectivity, modern classrooms, model kitchens, separate toilets for boys and girls, and safe drinking water facilities.

Under the Saksham School campaign, buildings will be reconstructed or upgraded according to their specific requirements and developed into smart schools. The proposed improvements also include solar power installations, rainwater harvesting systems, better rest facilities for students and educational and motivational murals on school walls.

The plan goes beyond physical infrastructure. To improve learning outcomes, the administration intends to seek support from experienced teachers in urban areas, along with educators from government and private institutions. School-wise data will be maintained and annual assessments conducted to identify deficiencies and determine the improvements required.

The Zilla Parishad, municipal corporations and municipal councils will be involved in mobilising the necessary funds and implementing the modernisation programme in a phased and planned manner.

Civic amenities and public spaces in focus

The development blueprint also envisages a broad improvement in urban infrastructure, with an emphasis on making public spaces safer, cleaner and more accessible. Major roads are proposed to be beautified and provided with attractive lighting, while lakes, gardens and other public spaces will be upgraded.

Modern public toilets will be developed, with particular attention to regular cleaning and maintenance. Parks and open spaces are also expected to receive facilities for physical exercise, cycling tracks and dedicated play areas for children. The plan includes modern gymnasiums, along with libraries and study rooms for students.

Pedestrian safety will be another priority, with provisions for well-maintained footpaths, adequate street lighting and essential infrastructure to make walking safer and more convenient.

The proposed measures also seek to strengthen community infrastructure. Women will be offered skill-development opportunities to improve their access to employment and self-employment, while dedicated women’s centres will be developed to support their programmes and activities. Community halls equipped with essential facilities are also planned to accommodate social and cultural events.

In Dalit settlements and slum areas, the focus will be on improving basic services, including roads, water supply, drainage, street lighting and sanitation. Officials have been directed to prioritise residents’ everyday needs, safety, cleanliness and the effective use of public facilities while preparing and executing individual projects.

Health centres to offer better services

The separate ₹100-crore healthcare blueprint aims to upgrade primary health centres so they can provide more comprehensive services rather than remain limited to preliminary examinations. The objective is to enable residents to access essential medical examinations, treatment and basic healthcare facilities under one roof.

The proposed improvements will focus on infrastructure, cleanliness, patient amenities and the quality of available medical services. The concerned health authorities have been directed to identify gaps and strengthen facilities to make primary health centres more capable of meeting local healthcare needs.

Shinde emphasised that the education, healthcare and civic development initiatives must move forward through effective coordination among all concerned departments. The review meeting examined project planning, the availability of funds and the implementation framework for the proposed works.

Those present included MP Naresh Mhaske, MLA Dr Balaji Kinikar, MLA Rajesh More, Thane Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ranjit Yadav, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Commissioner Abhinav Goel, Ulhasnagar Municipal Commissioner Manisha Awhale, Ambernath Municipal Council Chief Officer Umakant Gaikwad, Badlapur Municipal Council Chief Officer Maruti Gaikwad, Shiv Sena state organisational chief Anand Paranjpe, and other civic officials and departmental representatives.

₹100 Crore Plan to Strengthen Primary Healthcare

A separate ₹100-crore development blueprint has been prepared to improve primary health centres across Thane district. The proposed upgrades aim to provide essential medical examinations, treatment and basic healthcare services under one roof, reducing the limitations of centres that primarily offer preliminary consultations.

The plan focuses on better infrastructure, cleanliness, patient amenities and improved service quality. The health department has been directed to identify gaps and strengthen facilities so that primary health centres can deliver more effective and accessible healthcare to local residents.

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