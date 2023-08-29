 Digikore Studios Files Draft Papers With NSE Emerge For IPO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDigikore Studios Files Draft Papers With NSE Emerge For IPO

Digikore Studios Files Draft Papers With NSE Emerge For IPO

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of 12.6 lakh equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 5.21 lakh equity shares.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Digikore Studios Files Draft Papers With NSE Emerge For IPO | Freepik

Visual effects (VFX) studio Digikore Studios Ltd on Tuesday said it plans to enter the primary market with an initial public offering (IPO).

Digikore has filed draft papers with the NSE's SME segment Emerge for floating an IPO, according to a statement issued by the company.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of 12.6 lakh equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 5.21 lakh equity shares.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to further enhance the company's operations, expand its capabilities, and drive its growth trajectory, the statement said.

Besides, Digikore has successfully concluded its pre-IPO funding round, it said, adding that Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the book-running lead manager to the offer.

Read Also
Vishnu Prakash R Punglia IPO Subscribed 87.80 Times On Final Day
article-image

Digikore Studios

Founded in 2000 by Abhishek More, Digikore Studios is among a select few VFX studios in the country to have worked on over 200 Hollywood films and TV series, including 'Thor: Love and Thunder', 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever', 'Deadpool', 'Star Trek', 'Jumanji', 'Stranger Things and Game of Thrones'.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lupin Launches Propranolol Long-Acting Capsules To Improve Heart Health In Canada

Lupin Launches Propranolol Long-Acting Capsules To Improve Heart Health In Canada

Everest Industries Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Everest Industries Allots Equity Shares To Employees As ESOP

Tata Communications Allots Non-Convertible Debentures Worth Rs 1,750 Cr

Tata Communications Allots Non-Convertible Debentures Worth Rs 1,750 Cr

SJVN Gets Letters Of Award To Build 3 Solar Projects Totalling 320 MW In Assam

SJVN Gets Letters Of Award To Build 3 Solar Projects Totalling 320 MW In Assam

RBI Authorises Bandhan Bank For Disbursing Civil Pension

RBI Authorises Bandhan Bank For Disbursing Civil Pension