Diesel, petrol prices remain unchanged - Check today's fuel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata here

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday remained unchanged in different parts of the country after two consecutive days of rise on January 13 and 14.
Petrol is being sold at Rs 84.70 per litre in Delhi and at Rs 91.32 in Mumbai. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 87.40 and Rs 86.15 per litre respectively.
There was no change in retail price of auto fuels with price of diesel Rs 74.88 a litre in Delhi.
Petrol price is at a record high in Delhi and is just a shy away from the highest ever rate of Rs 91.34 in Mumbai. At Rs 81.60, diesel price in Mumbai is at an all-time high.
Diesel prices in Chennai and Kolkata remain at Rs 78.47 and Rs 80.19 respectively.
State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6, resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.
Auto fuel price rise was on hold for last five days after petrol and diesel prices had increased on two successive on last Wednesday and Thursday taking fuel price to record high levels in Delhi while keeping its prices very close to record high levels in other metro cities.
It again rose Wednesday and Thursday by 25 paisa per litre on a half day before price rise has again gone in for a pause on Fridayand Saturday.
OMCs ran out of patience on Wednesday as global crude prices have risen sharply lately taking benchmark Brent crude price to over $57 a barrel now and rising. The rise is primarily on account of Saudi Arabia's decision on unilateral production cuts to balance oil prices on pandemic affected demand reduction in an oversupplied market.
At Rs 84.70 a litre in Delhi, petrol price has breached the highest level in the national capital after October 4, 2018, when the rate had risen to Rs 84 a litre.
Petrol price was very close to breaching the all-time high level of Rs 84 a litre (reached on October 4, 2018) when it touched Rs 83.71 a litre on December 7, 2020.
(With agency inputs)