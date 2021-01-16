Diesel, petrol prices remain unchanged - Check today's fuel price in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata here

Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday remained unchanged in different parts of the country after two consecutive days of rise on January 13 and 14.

Petrol is being sold at Rs 84.70 per litre in Delhi and at Rs 91.32 in Mumbai. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol was sold at Rs 87.40 and Rs 86.15 per litre respectively.

There was no change in retail price of auto fuels with price of diesel Rs 74.88 a litre in Delhi.

Petrol price is at a record high in Delhi and is just a shy away from the highest ever rate of Rs 91.34 in Mumbai. At Rs 81.60, diesel price in Mumbai is at an all-time high.