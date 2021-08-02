Diageo India introduces 26-week paternity leave for all genders

Diageo India announced a 'Family Leave Policy', as part of its commitment to build a diverse and inclusive workplace culture. The 'Family Leave Policy' offers all eligible employees a 26-week parental leave, comprising all benefits and bonuses, irrespective of gender or sexual orientation. This policy takes into consideration surrogacy, adoption, and biological conception.

Effective 30 July 2021, this policy is applicable to all new parents, and can be availed by new fathers anytime within 12-months of the birth/ adoption of the child, thereby allowing the mother to better manage her career as well as other priorities.

Commenting on the new policy, Aarif Aziz, Chief Human Resources Officer, Diageo India said, “We believe that this will pave the way to greater equality, and talent is retained and nurtured. We take immense pride in being one of the few companies in India to introduce such a policy, and hope it soon becomes an industry norm.”

In addition to parental leave, the 'Family Leave Policy' will offer 26-weeks maternity leave, flexible working hours, creche allowance, maternity, and surrogacy coverage, up to 10-weeks leave in the unfortunate event of miscarriage, and other benefits, the company said in a press release.