 Dhanuka Agritech Reports 16.24% Jump In Q2 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit, Revenue Also Increases
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Dhanuka Agritech Reports 16.24% Jump In Q2 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit, Revenue Also Increases

Dhanuka Agritech Limited reported a 16.24 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, reaching ₹109.22 crore. This compares with ₹93.97 crore in the same quarter last year.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 30, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Dhanuka Agritech Reports 16.24% Jump In Q2 FY27 Consolidated Net Profit, Revenue Also Increases
Dhanuka Agritech |

Mumbai: Dhanuka Agritech Limited on Friday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹109.22 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, up from ₹93.97 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue From Operations

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 stood at ₹657.51 crore. This marks a 9.91 per cent increase compared to ₹598.25 crore reported in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

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Total Income and Expenses

Total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹666.68 crore, an increase from ₹604.57 crore in the year-ago period. Total consolidated expenses also rose to ₹520.22 crore from ₹478.59 crore in the same comparative quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was ₹24.43. This is an increase from ₹20.85 per share in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Half-Year Performance

For the half-year ended September 30, 2026, the consolidated net profit was ₹145.53 crore, a decline from ₹149.47 crore in the prior half-year period. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year stood at ₹1,119.44 crore, compared to ₹1,126.54 crore in the year-ago half-year.

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Board Meeting and Subsidiary

The financial results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors on October 30, 2026. Dhanuka Agritech Europe Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, was incorporated on August 26, 2026, but has not commenced commercial operations.

Share Buyback

During the six months ended September 30, 2026, the company bought back 5 lakh equity shares for ₹70 crore. These shares were extinguished on June 20, 2026, resulting in a reduction of paid-up share capital by ₹10 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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