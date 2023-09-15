 Pune: Dhanuka Agritech Unveils 'Tizom' Herbicide For Sugarcane Crop
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Dhanuka Agritech Unveils 'Tizom' Herbicide For Sugarcane Crop

Pune: Dhanuka Agritech Unveils 'Tizom' Herbicide For Sugarcane Crop

Tizom is the 10th product launched by the company in the current fiscal year. Initially available to farmers in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, the product will soon be introduced in other states as well.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Dhanuka Agritech Unveils 'Tizom' Herbicide For Sugarcane Crop | PTI

Dhanuka Agritech Limited, a prominent agrochemical company, has unveiled 'Tizom,' a new herbicide designed to assist sugarcane farmers in controlling weeds and improving the profitability of sugarcane cultivation. Developed in collaboration with Nissan Chemical Corporation, Japan, 'Tizom' is a revolutionary herbicide that combines two key active ingredients, Halosulfuron Methyl (6%) and Metribuzin (50%) WG.

This unique composition effectively tackles a wide range of weeds, including narrow-leaf weeds, broadleaf weeds, and Cyperus rotundus, thereby enhancing sugarcane crop productivity.

Tizom offers several advantages, such as targeted weed elimination while preserving sugarcane crops and prolonged weed control, ensuring a weed-free environment for an extended period.

Read Also
Pune: Mahatma Gandhi's Great Grandson Tushar Gandhi Files Criminal Case Against Sambhaji Bhide
article-image

'Tizom would benefit sugarcane farmers'

Rahul Dhanuka, joint managing director of Dhanuka Agritech Limited, expressed confidence that Tizom would benefit sugarcane farmers and strengthen the company's sugarcane portfolio.

“We at Dhanuka have aggressive growth plans in the current financial year and we plan to introduce a slew of products lined up during the remainder of the current fiscal year,” he added.

Tizom is the 10th product launched by the company in the current fiscal year. Initially available to farmers in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, the product will soon be introduced in other states as well.

Read Also
Raju Shetti's Stern Ultimatum: 'Pay ₹400 Extra Per Tonne In Advance For Upcoming Sugarcane Season...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Baghtoy Rikshawala Organisation Protests Soaring Auto-Rickshaw Numbers In City

Pune: Baghtoy Rikshawala Organisation Protests Soaring Auto-Rickshaw Numbers In City

Pune: Suryadatta's Conference To Explore AI's Impact On Healthcare And To Honour Doctors

Pune: Suryadatta's Conference To Explore AI's Impact On Healthcare And To Honour Doctors

Pune: ARV Group Directors Vindicated As False Extortion Case Unravels

Pune: ARV Group Directors Vindicated As False Extortion Case Unravels

Pune: Dhanuka Agritech Unveils 'Tizom' Herbicide For Sugarcane Crop

Pune: Dhanuka Agritech Unveils 'Tizom' Herbicide For Sugarcane Crop

Pune: Govt Job Aspirants Protest Decision Of Contractual Recruitment; Watch Videos

Pune: Govt Job Aspirants Protest Decision Of Contractual Recruitment; Watch Videos