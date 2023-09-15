Pune: Dhanuka Agritech Unveils 'Tizom' Herbicide For Sugarcane Crop | PTI

Dhanuka Agritech Limited, a prominent agrochemical company, has unveiled 'Tizom,' a new herbicide designed to assist sugarcane farmers in controlling weeds and improving the profitability of sugarcane cultivation. Developed in collaboration with Nissan Chemical Corporation, Japan, 'Tizom' is a revolutionary herbicide that combines two key active ingredients, Halosulfuron Methyl (6%) and Metribuzin (50%) WG.

This unique composition effectively tackles a wide range of weeds, including narrow-leaf weeds, broadleaf weeds, and Cyperus rotundus, thereby enhancing sugarcane crop productivity.

Tizom offers several advantages, such as targeted weed elimination while preserving sugarcane crops and prolonged weed control, ensuring a weed-free environment for an extended period.

'Tizom would benefit sugarcane farmers'

Rahul Dhanuka, joint managing director of Dhanuka Agritech Limited, expressed confidence that Tizom would benefit sugarcane farmers and strengthen the company's sugarcane portfolio.

“We at Dhanuka have aggressive growth plans in the current financial year and we plan to introduce a slew of products lined up during the remainder of the current fiscal year,” he added.

Tizom is the 10th product launched by the company in the current fiscal year. Initially available to farmers in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, the product will soon be introduced in other states as well.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)