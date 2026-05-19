Dhanuka Agritech Q4 Profit Jumps 29.5%, Board Approves ₹70 Crore Share Buyback

Dhanuka Agritech reported a strong fourth-quarter performance with net profit rising nearly 30 percent. |

New Delhi: Dhanuka Agritech on Tuesday reported a strong rise in profit for the fourth quarter of FY26, helped by higher sales and better demand across key markets. The company also announced a Rs 70 crore share buyback plan.

Q4 Profit Rises Nearly 30 percent

The company’s net profit for the January-March quarter increased 29.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 97.77 crore. In the same quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 75.50 crore.

Total income during the quarter also increased by 11.18 percent to Rs 503.86 crore compared to Rs 453.17 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company’s expenses remained high during the quarter. Total expenses rose to Rs 375.55 crore from Rs 351.51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Full-Year Profit Declines

Despite the strong March quarter performance, the company reported a slight decline in profit for the full financial year 2025-26.

Net profit for the year fell 3.61 percent to Rs 287.23 crore from Rs 296.96 crore in FY25.

Total income for the year also slipped marginally to Rs 2,062.80 crore compared to Rs 2,071.25 crore in the previous financial year.

Management Positive Ahead Of Kharif Season

Chairman M K Dhanuka said the company delivered healthy growth during the quarter due to better demand and the strength of its product portfolio.

He added that although the monsoon outlook remains below normal this year, the agriculture sector continues to remain strong because of improved farming practices, rising use of technology and favourable crop economics in many regions.

The company said it will continue focusing on crop protection products and strengthening its market presence ahead of the upcoming Kharif season.

Board Approves Share Buyback

The board of the company has approved a buyback of up to 5 lakh equity shares, which represents around 1.11 percent of the company’s total paid-up capital.

The buyback will be done at a maximum price of Rs 1,400 per share, taking the total buyback size to Rs 70 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.