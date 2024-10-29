Dhanteras Gets A Modern Twist: Gold & Silver Coins Delivered In 10 Minutes? Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit, Bigbasket, And Zepto Say Yes

Image used for Representational purposes only |

In a unique twist for Dhanteras 2024 as well a quirky approach in the e-commerce world, some of India’s top online grocery platforms are taking festive season shopping to the next level.

Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit (by Zomato), Tata’s Bigbasket, and Zepto are making gold and silver coins available for delivery in just 10 minutes. One may find this surprising, as the purchase of the precious yellow metal has shifted from traditional stores to online platforms. But yes, alongside essentials like rice and milk, you could now have a Lakshmi or Ganesh coin brought straight to your door in record time.

Why Purchasing Precious Metals on Dhanteras Such a Big Deal?

Dhanteras, which this year falls on Tuesday (October 29), marks the beginning of festival of lights Diwali which is celebrated across the country with joy and prosperity.

This auspicious day, also known as Dhantrayodashi, for many Indians holds a special significance as many believe buying precious metals like gold and silver can bring prosperity, health, and good fortune.

Furthermore, purchasing these precious metals are also considered lucky purchases.

What’s Available for Delivery?

Each platform has curated a range of coins with the intent of bringing a traditional touch to online shopping, as well as also the competition among each of the platform to provide a better service is also on a race mode, to the fastest:

Swiggy Instamart offers coins like the Jar 24 Karat Gold Coin (available in 0.1 g to 1 g options), Muthoot Exim’s 24K Gold Coin (1 gm), and silver coins from Malabar (5 g, 11.66 g, 20 g) with 999 purity.

Blinkit presents a festival selection featuring Malabar’s 24K Goddess Lakshmi Gold Coin (1 g), a 0.5 g Laxmi Rose Gold Coin, and 99.9 per cent Pure Laxmi Ganesh Silver Coins from Joyalukkas.

Bigbasket partnering with Tanishq, offers pure silver and gold coins, including a 1 g 22 Karat Gold Coin and a 10 g Lakshmi Ganesh Silver Coin.

Zepto on the other hand provides options from Augmont and Malabar, including a Banyan Tree Gold Coin (0.1 g to 1 g), a 999 Pure Silver Coin (10 g), and more from Malabar’s Lakshmi collection.

Who Are the Big Names Behind These Offerings?

Each platform has teamed up with a particular brands which are as follows:

- Blinkit works with Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

- Zepto partners with Augmont and Malabar.

- Swiggy Instamart sources coins from Nek by Jar, Muthoot Exim, and Malabar.

- Bigbasket aligns with Tata-owned jeweller Tanishq.

Availability and items offered may vary based on location, so checking your app of choice is a must for specific details and prices.

Albinder Dhindsa, Blinkit’s co-founder and CEO taking to the platform posted, "We’ve got Silver (10g) and Gold (1g and 0.5g) coins from trusted brands like Malabar, Joyalukkas and MMTC."

Dhanteras special: Get authentic Gold & Silver coins delivered in 10 minutes from Blinkit 🪙



Happy Dhanteras everyone ✨ pic.twitter.com/MFYfu9oG6d — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) October 29, 2024

For those who find it challenging to visit a jewellery store, this new option allows them to celebrate from the comfort of home. The new approach in the online shopping can be seen as a blend of traditional festivities with the convenience of modern-day shopping.